When new loanee King Vuniyayawa makes his Hull FC debut, he’ll become the 40th different player that the Black and Whites have fielded so far this season, which is a Super League record.

Amid a whole plethora of movement in Super League as the August 2 transfer deadline approaches, Vuniyayawa joined the Airlie Birds on a loan deal until the end of the current campaign from Salford Red Devils earlier this week.

The nine-time Fiji international’s departure freed up a quota spot in Greater Manchester and allowed the Red Devils to bring in playmaker Jayden Nikorima, who was released by fellow Super League outfit Catalans Dragons the week prior.

Vuniyayawa has featured 13 times for Salford so far this season, and looks set to make an immediate bow for Hull, named in interim head coach Simon Grix’s 21-man squad for Saturday’s visit of Wigan Warriors.

The ex-NRL ace has been handed squad number 50 upon arriving at the MKM Stadium, which provides a clear indication of just how many different figures have been given a shirt by FC throughout 2024.

Of the 39 used so far, every one has made at least one Super League appearance, with no player featuring in their Challenge Cup exit at Huddersfield Giants but not in the league, as can sometimes happen.

A full rundown of those 39 can be seen below, listed by the number of appearances each player has made for FC across all competitions to this point in the season.

Only Jordan Lane has featured in all 18 of the Airlie Birds’ games so far in 2024, and he is – quite remarkably – one of just nine players in double digits for FC appearances this term.

Those no longer with the club have an asterisk next to their name, and there are plenty in that category.

All 39 players used by Hull FC so far this season:

18 appearances (1) – Jordan Lane

17 appearances (1) – Morgan Smith

16 appearances (3) – Herman Ese’ese, Ligi Sao, Liam Sutcliffe

15 appearances (1) – Lewis Martin

12 appearances (2) – Danny Houghton, Cam Scott*

10 appearances (1) – Will Gardiner

Nine appearances (6) – Jack Ashworth, Yusuf Aydin, Jack Brown*, Jack Charles, Darnell McIntosh*, Logan Moy

Eight appearances (5) – Tom Briscoe, Fa’amanu Brown*, Jayden Okunbor*, Franklin Pele*, Jake Trueman

Seven appearances (3) – Tex Hoy*, Carlos Tuimavave, Jack Walker

Six appearances (4) – Denive Balmforth, Joe Cator, Tiaki Chan, Brad Fash

Five appearances (2) – Ben Reynolds*, Nick Staveley

Four appearances (1) – Davy Litten

Three appearances (3) – Harvey Barron, Zach Jebson, Liam Tindall

Two appearances (4) – Joe Bullock*, Ed Chamberlain, Matty Laidlaw, Matty Russell*

One appearance (2) – Will Kirby, Charlie Severs

Overall, 416 different players had been used by clubs in Super League in 2024 prior to Round 18 getting underway, with 101 games played out up until that point – 16 complete rounds and five of the Round 2 fixtures with one of those between Wigan & Leigh Leopards rescheduled for next month.

But the 12 clubs involved still have some ground to make up if they’re to achieve anything like the record – which stands at 441 from 2013 – a frankly ridiculous average of over 36 players per team in the competition!

Hull should have at least one new name on the list after Vuniyayawa, with Aussie recruit Jed Cartwright yet to make his senior bow for the club.

