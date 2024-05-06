No Super League players have been suspended for the second successive week – despite five being charged by the Match Review Panel.

Hull FC half-back Jake Trueman and Hull KR centre Peta Hiku were among the five players who were handed charges, but just like last week, there has not been a single suspension handed out.

It is yet another sign that the disciplinary furore from the beginning of this season is perhaps beginning to settle down, with two weeks in a row that Super League has been free of suspended players.

Trueman was charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact following his comeback game for Hull against Warrington Wolves on Friday night. However, he was only hit with a £250 ban.

That was the same punishment Hiku received following a Grade A Dangerous Contact, with his £250 fine at the higher end of the sanction for the charge grade.

Leeds Rhinos hooker Andy Ackers was charged with Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour following the Rhinos’ victory over London Broncos, but Ackers received no further action following the incident.

The other two players to be charged came from Catalans Dragons during their defeat to Wigan Warriors. Dragons captain Ben Garcia was fined £250 for a Grade B Head Contact incident, while Bousquet was punished with the same fine following a Grade B trip incident.

