Huddersfield Giants secure international ace to long-term contract: ‘I truly believe we are on the cusp of something special’

Jamaica international Ash Golding has put pen to paper on a new three-year contract extension with Huddersfield Giants.

The 27-year-old joined the Giants from neighbours Leeds Rhinos in 2020, scoring eight tries in 51 appearances so far.

Golding has won seven caps for Jamaica on the international stage, representing the Reggae Warriors at last year’s World Cup.

The Leeds academy product will remain at Huddersfield until at least the end of 2027, having signed a three-year extension to his current contract.

Ash Golding ‘over the moon’ to sign new deal with Huddersfield Giants

Golding says he is ‘over the moon’ to extend his stay with the Giants, and believes Ian Watson’s side are ‘on the cusp of something special’.

He said: “I’m over the moon, it’s not the best kept secret with my injury last season and it was really frustrating for myself, but the club have backed me, have seen what I can do on the field and they’ve hopefully seen what I bring off the field in and around the lads and with the younger ones, so to be rewarded with a three-year-deal at such a historic club – I truly believe we are on the cusp of something special.

“It’s outstanding for me individually and outstanding for the club to have got it done.

“All round (there are) happy parties, there aren’t many times where I go away from deals that have been done and pop open champagne, but I was truly, emotionally, happy with this deal.”

Golding, who is a coach at community club Stanningley, came through the academy at Leeds, scoring 14 tries in 63 first team games for the Rhinos before his move across West Yorkshire to Huddersfield.

The Bramley-born utility also spent a season on loan at Featherstone Rovers in the Championship in 2019, scoring nine tries in 25 games for the club.

