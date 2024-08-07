Wigan Warriors moved back top of the Super League table with a 28-6 victory against Leigh Leopards in Tuesday night’s rescheduled ‘Battle of the Borough’ at The Brick Community Stadium.

The neighbours have been waiting since February to play out that Round 2 clash, delayed due to the Cherry and Whites’ involvement in the World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers.

Junior Nsemba, Jake Wardle, Adam Keighran and Patrick Mago all found their way over the try-line in the first half to hand the hosts a 22-0 lead on Tuesday evening, with Harvie Hill also on the scoresheet come the restart after Leigh had pulled a consolation back through Lachlan Lam.

As a result, Matt Peet’s Warriors moved on to 32 points and back top of the Super League ladder: two competition points clear of second-placed Hull KR and four clear of Warrington Wolves in third.

Leigh meanwhile remain eighth with 19 competition points to their name, five behind sixth-placed Catalans Dragons and fifth-placed St Helens, both locked on 24.

How the Super League table looks after Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards play out game in hand

There are, realistically, two clubs we are yet to mention who are involved in the play-off mix.

Salford Red Devils currently sit 4th with 26 competition points, and look good value to remain in the top six come the end of the season. They travel to Saints on Thursday night (August 8) in the first game of Round 21.

Leeds Rhinos meanwhile occupy 7th spot on the ladder at present, but are still four competition points behind the top six.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers look set to battle it out for 9th and 10th. The Giants have a single competition point more at present.

11th placed Hull FC have won just three games all season, but are now only two competition points ahead of bottom club London Broncos, who picked up a shock victory against Catalans Dragons last Sunday.

The Broncos’ points difference (-525) is substantially worse than Hull’s -338, though. Accordingly, to finish above the Airlie Birds, it would appear that the capital club will need to win at least two of their seven remaining games.

For a side that’s won just two all season with the odds stacked against them, that’s a massive ask – and IMG wouldn’t be interested anyway!

Here’s a look at the 2024 Super League table at present, with every side now having played 20 games…

How the 2024 Super League table looks after 20 rounds

