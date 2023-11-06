Featherstone Rovers land released Hull FC starlet as rebuild continues at Post Office Road: ‘An explosive competitor’

Featherstone Rovers have swooped to sign released Hull FC starlet Connor Wynne ahead of 2024 as James Ford’s rebuild at Post Office Road continues.

Rovers failed in their bid for promotion to Super League, stunned on home soil in the play-off semi-finals by London Broncos, and saw no less than 17 players depart as a result.

Despite chairman Mark Campbell admitting that they will now struggle to get promoted regardless of what happens on the field in the IMG era, Super League talent is still being recruited ready for the new season.

Ben Reynolds was brought in from Leigh Leopards alongside Danny Addy from Salford Red Devils, for both of whom Featherstone are their boyhood club.

Warrington Wolves’ Greg Minikin was also recruited, with 22-year-old back Wynne becoming the latest addition at Post Office Road earlier this evening.

Featherstone Rovers snap up released Hull FC starlet Connor Wynne

An FC academy product and local lad, Wynne made his senior debut for Hull in 2019 against Salford. Over the last four years, he’s gone on to make 36 appearances for the Black and Whites, scoring 14 tries in the process.

Over the course of those four years, he’s also played in both League 1 and the Championship as a loanee for Doncaster, York, Newcastle Thunder & Bradford Bulls. His short stints with the latter pair both came this year.

Having put pen to paper at Featherstone, Wynne – who played under Ford at York – told the Rovers’ club website: “Featherstone is a club I’m really pleased to be joining.

“I’ve worked with Fordy previously, and I can’t wait to get stuck in and play my part in what looks set to be a very exciting season.”

Ford meanwhile added: “I’m delighted to bring Connor to Featherstone. I’ve worked with him before, and I’m confident he’ll kick on here, fulfil his potential and give our supporters something to cheer about.

“He’s an explosive competitor with some outstanding moments in Super League.”

READ NEXT: Super League ins and outs for 2024 – Every confirmed signing and departure