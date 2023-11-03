Danny Addy joins hometown club confirmed following Salford Red Devils departure: ‘This club is in my blood’

Scotland international Danny Addy has joined his boyhood club Featherstone Rovers ahead of the 2024 Championship season following his departure from Salford Red Devils.

On Friday afternoon, Super League side Salford confirmed the departure of the 31-year-old upon the expiry of his contract.

Addy made 41 appearances for the Red Devils over the course of three seasons after joining the club from Leigh.

And the Pontefract-born forward has now joined his local club Featherstone ahead of next year.

“Really pleased to be joining my local club after so much time away,” Addy said.

“This club is in my blood, my family are supporters and I can’t wait to get out there to represent the club in what is an exciting project.”

Addy has made more than 250 career appearances for Scotland, Bradford, Hull KR, Leigh and Salford.

The loose forward has won 18 caps for Scotland on the international stage, representing his Scottish heritage in two World Cups as well as the 2016 Four Nations.

Salford Red Devils chief hails ‘first-class professional’ Danny Addy as he joins Featherstone Rovers

Salford director of rugby and operations Ian Blease praised the departing Addy in the club’s official statement on Friday afternoon.

Blease said: “Danny is a first-class professional, and it has been a pleasure to work alongside him for the last three years.

“He has made a big contribution to the club and I know his team-mates – past and present – hold him in very high regard.

“I would like to thank Danny for his contribution to the club and wish him the best of luck in his future ventures.”

Addy added: “I would like to thank everyone involved for the last three years at Salford. I have loved my time here and met some friends for life – thank you!”

