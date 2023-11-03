Salford Red Devils confirm off-contract veteran’s departure ahead of Championship move: ‘A first-class professional’

Salford Red Devils have confirmed that off-contract ace Danny Addy has left the club, with the veteran’s move to Featherstone Rovers expected to be announced soon.

The forward, set to turn 32 in January, joined the Red Devils ahead of the 2021 campaign from Leigh, then known as Centurions.

He has gone on to make 41 appearances in three seasons at the Salford Stadium, also featuring once as a loanee for Championship outfit Widnes Vikings in that time.

As we understand it, a move back over to Yorkshire with Featherstone for Pontefract-born Addy is already signed and sealed, just not delivered. That switch should be announced by the Rovers shortly.

Providing that move goes ahead as planned, 18-time Scotland international Addy – who played in both the 2013 & 2017 Rugby League World Cups – will represent the seventh different club of his career in 2024.

Starting out at Bradford Bulls, the veteran made 157 appearances over a seven-season spell, departing in 2016 having also appeared on dual registration for Dewsbury Rams during his time at Odsal.

Craven Park was his next destination, featuring on 41 occasions for Hull KR between 2017 and 2019, winning promotion back to Super League with the Robins at the first time of asking.

With Leigh for the 2020 Championship season, which lasted just six games before being curtailed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Addy scored one try against Batley Bulldogs before moving on to Salford, where he has spent the last three years.

Confirming his exit this afternoon via a statement on their website, the Red Devils’ Director of Rugby and Operations Ian Blease hailed the departee, saying: “Danny is a first-class professional, and it has been a pleasure to work alongside him for the last three years.

“He has made a big contribution to the club and I know his teammates – past and present – hold him in very high regard. I would like to thank Danny for his contribution to the club and wish him the best of luck in his future ventures!”

Addy meanwhile added: “I would like to thank everyone involved for the last three years at Salford. I have loved my time here and met some friends for life – thank you!”

