Exclusive: London Broncos offer Lee Kershaw contract after successful trial

Super League newcomers London Broncos have tabled a deal to sign Lee Kershaw after an impressive spell at the club on trial, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Kershaw joined the Broncos on a four-week trial last month after opting against signing a new deal with Wakefield Trinity following their relegation from Super League. That trial is due to expire in the coming days, with Kershaw featuring in London’s pre-season games against Huddersfield and Oldham during that time.

He has caught the eye too, scoring twice in the defeat against the Giants before crossing for another try against League 1 Oldham in Sunday in the 18-18 draw at Boundary Park. And that form, coupled with London’s squad situation, has led to them making a formal offer for Kershaw to join in 2024, Love Rugby League has been told.

Kershaw has been offered a deal for the current campaign and looks increasingly likely to sign, handing London what would be a major boost to their plans for their return to Super League this year. His potential signature would come at a time when they have lost two influential players to long-term injuries in the last week, with Bill Leyland and Josh Rourke both sidelined for a prolonged period.

Leyland is unlikely to feature at all in 2024 after rupturing an ACL, while the Broncos confirmed on Monday morning that Rourke suffered a broken leg against Oldham and is also set to miss a large portion of the upcoming Super League campaign.

Negotiations between Kershaw and the Broncos are ongoing and a deal is yet to be officially finalised but if one is agreed, it would ensure arguably the most notable free agent still on the market going into the new season finally secures a deal for 2024. He had spent time training with Leeds Rhinos but no deal materialised, leading to London making him an offer to join throughout pre-season. And that now looks set to be converted into a fully-fledged contract for 2024.

