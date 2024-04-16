Doncaster Rovers’ Eco-Power Stadium and St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium will host next month’s Betfred Challenge Cup men’s semi-finals, Love Rugby League can exclusively reveal.

The two ties will be played as double-headers alongside the Women’s Challenge Cup semi-finals on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 respectively.

The Saturday will see Wigan Warriors’ men’s team face Hull Kingston Rovers at Doncaster while Warrington Wolves will take on Huddersfield Giants the following day at St Helens.

Last season, Willie Peters’ Robins beat Wigan at Headingley in an epic Challenge Cup semi-final but Leeds Rhinos’ famous home was not available on May 18/19 this year, hence the switch to Doncaster in South Yorkshire.

Wigan fans have unhappy memories of playing at Doncaster after losing there to Hull FC under Shaun Wane in the 2016 Challenge Cup semi-final.

Rovers supporters are almost certain to outnumber their Wigan counterparts in this year’s clash while Sam Burgess’ Warrington will undoubtedly have a huge following at St Helens the following day.

It also appears likely that St Helens Women’s semi-final with York Valkyrie will take place at Doncaster on the Saturday before the men’s semi-final between Wigan and Hull KR.

Wigan Warriors Women would then take on Leeds Rhinos on the Sunday at the home of Saints before Warrington face the Giants in the men’s semi-final.

The kick-off times and details of the televised coverage on the BBC are set to be confirmed early this week.

