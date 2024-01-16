Ex-Wigan Warriors youngster secures permanent League 1 deal following successful trial: ‘Hopefully we can win some silverware’

Former Wigan Warriors young gun Cian Tyrer has now joined Sean Long’s Oldham on a permanent basis after a successful trial with the League 1 outfit.

Tyrer – a full-back or winger – was confirmed as being on trial with the Roughyeds back in November, rejecting an offer to stay at Rochdale Hornets in order to try and get a permanent deal at Oldham.

The Salford-born youngster had been with the Hornets since midway through the 2021 campaign, scoring 28 tries and 28 goals in 44 appearances during his time at the Crown Oil Arena.

First signing for Rochdale on loan from Newcastle Thunder, the 22-year-old made the move a permanent one ahead of the following season.

He’d first joined Thunder following his departure from Wigan at the end of the 2020 campaign, leaving the DW Stadium without making a senior appearance, but left the North East outfit after just four appearances, scoring a single try on debut against Swinton Lions.

Now, the Leigh Miners Rangers junior has penned a one-year deal at Boundary Park for the 2024 season, with the option of a further 12-month extension included in that.

Tyrer joins cousin Kieran in permanently signing for Oldham, with the half-back returning to Boundary Park having appeared on dual-registration for the Roughyeds in 2023 as they reached the League 1 play-offs.

After appearing in their Boxing Day friendly against Keighley Cougars, which they won 46-10, Oldham confirmed Cian’s contract on their club website this morning, with head coach Long saying: “Cian came to us off his own back because he wanted to be a part of what we are building here.

“He has been training with us for nothing, but he backed himself, and it’s paid off. I’ve been really impressed with how he applies himself in training, he just gets on with the work.

“He played 40 minutes against Keighley and did well. His attitude deserves a contract, and he’s a likeable lad as well.”

Tyrer himself added: “I’m buzzing. I’ve been here a few months and really enjoyed it. Everybody has settled in and we’ve become mates really quick – I just can’t wait for the season to start.

“My first goal was to get a contract, and now I want to focus on establishing myself in the team each week. Hopefully we can win some silverware too.”

