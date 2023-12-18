Sean Long’s Oldham confirm squad numbers for 2024: Five Super League recruits all receive their shirts

Sean Long’s Oldham have released their squad numbers for next season, with 28 players handed their shirts for 2024 including five recruits from Super League.

Ahead of a permanent return to Boundary Park, the Roughyeds have recruited heavily, with the clear target of impressing IMG both on and off the pitch in order to earn themselves a promotion up to the Championship for 2025.

Among those brought in from Super League clubs are experienced duo Jordan Turner and Joe Wardle. Signed from Castleford Tigers and Leigh Leopards, the pair will wear numbers three and 11 respectively as they take on player-coach roles.

Elsewhere, the young pairing of Logan Astley and Kieran Tyrer were added to the squad from Super League champions Wigan Warriors, and will don numbers one and eight respectively.

Jumah Sambou is the other top flight recruit, with the 22-year-old outside-back handed shirt number 19 having been signed following a release from St Helens.

Long has made 13 off-season signings in total, with others including Widnes Vikings stalwart Danny Craven (6) and former New Zealand international Elijah Taylor (13), the latter reuniting with Long having worked together at Featherstone Rovers.

Elsewhere, another man with Super League experience in Jamie Ellis is amongst those retained by Oldham, and he will wear shirt number seven next year.

Newly-appointed head coach Long chose the squad numbers for 2024 before pre-season had commenced.

He told the Roughyeds’ club website: “You can’t read too much into them because it’s in pre-season on the training field where I will be deciding who starts and who doesn’t.

“You might have a gauge of what the team is going to be, but if number 23 or number 25 is really impressing in training, then he will play.

“Sometimes you ask the lads what number they would prefer as well, and we have a lot of competition in the squad, so everybody is fighting for the starting jerseys.”

Oldham’s full squad numbers for 2024 are as below:

1. Logan Astley

2. Nick Rawsthorne

3. Jordan Turner (Captain)

4. Kian Morgan

5. Mo Agoro

6. Danny Craven

7. Jamie Ellis

8. Craig Kopczak

9. Matty Wildie

10. Pat Moran

11. Joe Wardle (Vice-captain)

12. Adam Lawton

13. Elijah Taylor

14. Jordan Paga

15. Josh Johnson

16. Owen Farnworth

17. Emmerson Whittel

18. Jay Chapelhow

19. Jumah Sambou

20. George Hirst

21. Mackenzie Turner

22. Ted Chapelhow

23. Jack Johnson

24. Ben O’Keefe

25. Bailey Aldridge

26. Brad Gallagher

27. Cian Tyrer

28. Kieran Tyrer

