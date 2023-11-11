Oldham confirm impressive 28-man squad for upcoming League One season following heavy recruitment drive

Oldham have confirmed their 28-man squad for the upcoming League One campaign, led by newly-appointed head coach Sean Long.

The Roughyeds had made a plethora of new signings ahead of 2024 as the club enters a new era led by managing director Mike Ford and head coach Long.

Great Britain and St Helens legend Long, who has taken the head coaching reins at Boundary Park on a three-year deal, will be assisted by former Super League duo Jordan Turner and Joe Wardle, who will combine their coaching duties alongside playing next season.

Ex-New Zealand international Elijah Taylor is the club’s headline signing, with the Kiwi having made more than 200 career appearances in the NRL, Super League and Championship.

Former Wales captain Craig Kopczak and experienced hooker Matty Wildie join Taylor in arriving from Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers.

Oldham have signed Widnes Vikings trio Danny Craven, Owen Farnworth and Adam Lawton, whilst hot prospects Logan Astley and Kieran Tyrer make the move from Super League champions Wigan Warriors.

Promising pair Mackenzie Turner and Bailey Aldridge have arrived from Leeds Rhinos, with St Helens youngster Jumah Sambou also joining Long’s side.

Jamaica international Mo Agoro has returned to Oldham having scored 47 tries in 59 appearances for Keighley Cougars over the last four seasons.

And the Newcastle Thunder quartet of Jay Chapelhow, Ted Chapelhow, Jack Johnson and Brad Gallagher have also signed on the dotted line with Oldham.

The Roughyeds already had a wealth of experience in their ranks, with the likes of Jamie Ellis, Josh Johnson and Emmerson Whittel playing for the club in 2023.

On Friday afternoon, Oldham confirmed their 28-man squad for 2024 via the club’s social media.

How Oldham shape up for 2024

Backs: Mo Agoro, Logan Astley, Danny Craven, Jamie Ellis, Jack Johnson, Kian Morgan, Ben O’Keefe, Jordan Paga, Nick Rawsthorne, Jumah Sambou, Mackenzie Turner, Jordan Turner, Cian Tyrer, Kieran Tyrer.

Forwards: Bailey Aldridge, Jay Chapelhow, Ted Chapelhow, Owen Farnworth, Brad Gallagher, George Hirst, Josh Johnson, Craig Kopczak, Adam Lawton, Pat Moran, Elijah Taylor, Joe Wardle, Emmerson Whittel, Matty Wildie.

The club are yet to announce their 2024 squad numbers.

