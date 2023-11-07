Former Wigan Warriors youngster joins Oldham on trial with aim of securing permanent contract

Former Wigan Warriors youngster Cian Tyrer has linked up with League 1 club Oldham on trial with the aim of securing a permanent contract.

The full-back or winger came through the ranks at Super League giants Wigan but didn’t make a first team appearance before joining Newcastle Thunder ahead of the 2021 season.

Tyrer then enjoyed a loan spell on loan with League 1 side Rochdale in 2021 before making the move permanent the following season.

The Salford-born back has spent the last two seasons with the Hornets, scoring 28 tries in 44 appearances.

Tyrer, who played his junior rugby at Leigh Miners Rangers, joins his cousin Kieran Tyrer at Oldham, who has joined Sean Long’s side on a one-year deal from Wigan for 2024.

Cian Tyrer wants to be a part of Oldham project with hopes of securing a permanent deal

Tyrer, who was nominated for the League 1 Young Player of the Year award in 2022, says he is ‘really keen’ to be part of the Oldham project led by managing director Mike Ford.

He said: “I had an offer to stay with Rochdale as well as other clubs in the Championship and League 1, but I was really keen to be a part of what Mike (Ford) is trying to achieve with the club.

“I’m coming in on a trial basis and hopefully come the end of pre-season I will have earned a contract.

“I know most of the lads that are at Oldham, having played with them before, and I can’t wait to get back into the swing of things and start preparing for the season ahead.

“I would say I’m a hard worker with the amount of carries I produce and the runs and metres I make out of back-field carries.”

