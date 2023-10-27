Sean Long’s Oldham sign Wigan Warriors starlet as youngster becomes 24th confirmed squad member for 2024

Oldham have confirmed the signing of youngster Kieran Tyrer from Super League champions Wigan Warriors on a permanent basis having impressed on dual-registration this term.

The Roughyeds – who earlier this week confirmed the appointment of ex-Warriors ace Sean Long as their new head coach – have recruited the half-back on a one-year deal for 2024.

Also able to fill in at full-back, Tyrer featured eight times in all over the course of 2023 for Oldham, scoring four tries including one on their return to Boundary Park against Workington Town in August.

With a Championship appearance as a loanee for London Broncos against Batley Bulldogs also under his belt, he now makes the move back to Oldham for 2024 ahead of the club’s permanent return to Boundary Park.

Sean Long adds Wigan Warriors starlet Kieran Tyrer to Oldham pack for 2024

The Leigh-born ace – who kicked a goal for the Roughyeds in a win over Cornwall earlier this year – says that the club’s lofty ambitions made it an easy decision to join Long’s side.

He told their website: “As soon as I heard about Oldham’s goals, I knew this was the right club to be at. The staff and board have made their vision clear with the squad that has been put together, and we clearly want promotion.

“I really enjoyed my time on dual-reg with the club last season. Playing in the first game back at Boundary Park was a really good experience, too.

“For 2024, I want to show my running game and support play a lot and get the lads on the front foot through pace, along with my goal-kicking and overall kicking game.”

Youngster Kieran is the son of Sean Tyrer, who also played for the Roughyeds, scoring 15 tries in 45 appearances between December 1991 and April 1993.

Tyrer junior started out at local club Leigh Miners Rangers and played twice for West Wales Raiders last season having joined Wigan’s youth setup from Widnes Vikings, where he initially earned a scholarship. He now becomes Oldham’s 24th confirmed squad member for next season.

READ NEXT: St Helens starlet becomes squad member 22 at Oldham for 2024: ‘I’m more than ready for this opportunity’