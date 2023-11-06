Oldham lock in 27th squad member for 2024 with signing of ex-Widnes Vikings forward

Ambitious League One club Oldham have signed prop Ted Chapelhow, who will join his twin brother Jay at Boundary Park in 2024.

Ted Chapelhow has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Oldham for 2024, joining the Roughyeds from relegated Championship side Newcastle Thunder, where he played 62 games over the course of three seasons.

Chapelhow came through the academy at Widnes, making 60 appearances for the Vikings before heading to Newcastle ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Oldham will be the third club the Chapelhow twins have played for after previously representing Widnes and Newcastle.

“He tried to get rid of me but couldn’t,” Ted joked upon joining Oldham and playing alongside Jay again.

“It’s going to be amazing, getting to share the field with family, especially your twin, is something special and I’m really excited to carry on this journey with him.”

Ted Chapelhow ‘excited’ to be a part of the new Oldham era

The Widnesian is the 27th squad member to be confirmed in head coach Sean Long’s squad for next season.

On joining Oldham, Chapelhow said: “The vision the club has, and the way they are recruiting, shows they want to be a force to be reckoned with and it’s exciting to be a part of this journey.

“I’m a fit middle that can play long minutes and I pride myself on the one per cent efforts of the game that go unnoticed.

“I’m a strong carrier who can get us on the front foot for our outside-backs to execute and score tries.”

Chapelhow, who played his junior rugby at West Bank Bears, came through the ranks at hometown club Widnes and represented England Academy against Australia before making his Super League debut in 2016.

He has made 174 career appearances, scoring 17 tries.

Oldham squad for 2024 so far

Backs: Jordan Turner, Mo Agoro, Logan Astley, Danny Craven, Jamie Ellis, Jack Johnson, Kian Moran, Ben O’Keefe, Jordan Paga, Nick Rawsthorne, Jumah Sambou, Mackenzie Turner, Kieran Tyrer.

Forwards: Joe Wardle, Bailey Aldridge, Jay Chapelhow, Ted Chapelhow, Owen Farnworth, Brad Gallagher, George Hirst, Josh Johnson, Craig Kopczak, Adam Lawton, Pat Moran, Elijah Taylor, Emmerson Whittel, Matty Wildie.

