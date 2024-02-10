Ex-Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw officially signs for London Broncos following successful trial

Former Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with London Broncos following a successful trial.

Earlier this week, Love Rugby League exclusively revealed that Kershaw had been offered a contract following a one-month trial with the Broncos, and he has now officially signed on the dotted line for the 2024 campaign.

The 24-year-old has spent the last four weeks with Mike Eccles’ side on a trial basis, featuring in all three of their pre-season friendlies, scoring three tries.

Kershaw will don the No. 2 jersey for the Broncos in their return to Super League this year.

Broncos director of rugby and performance Mike Eccles said: “I’m really happy it’s all worked out from both ends and that a deal has been agreed to keep Lee with us for the forthcoming season.

“Lee slots into our group perfectly as a person with great humility and work ethic. His performances in the trial games have been outstanding too.”

Kershaw departed Wakefield at the end of last season following their relegation from Super League, having scored 18 tries in 50 appearances for Trinity over the course of five seasons.

Speaking on his permanent deal with London, Kershaw admits to a ‘feeling of relief’ to finally get his future secured heading into the new season, which gets underway next week.

He said: “I can look forward to the season now and getting into games and everything. It’s obviously a big change for me but one I’m looking forward to.