Super League 2024: the Love Rugby League team predict the new season

It’s that time of the year again – time for the Love Rugby League team to put their necks on the line and make their dreaded predictions for the new season.

Who will come out on top come the end of the regular season? Will there be any surprise teams making the play-offs? And despite London being favourites to finish bottom, does any of our team think they can shock a few critics? Here’s how our team think the new Super League campaign will play out. Don’t be afraid to tell us if you think we’re right or wrong!

Drew Darbyshire

1. Wigan

2. St Helens

3. Catalans

4. Hull KR

5. Leigh

6. Warrington

7. Leeds

8. Salford

9. Hull FC

10. Huddersfield

11. Castleford

12. London

Grand Final winners: Wigan

Challenge Cup winners: St Helens

Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel: Lachlan Lam

I’ll be surprised there are many tipping against Wigan to go back-to-back given the strength in depth they’ve got this year, especially in the forward pack. But I also think St Helens are somewhat going under the radar compared to previous years, but I reckon they’ll still be up there with Wigan as the benchmark.

I found it incredibly difficult to predict fourth to 10th, I don’t think much splits any of the teams I’ve placed. I think it’s going to be a pretty tight race for the play-offs. Leeds have enjoyed an impressive recruitment drive ahead of this season, and I think we’ll see an improved Rhinos side.

London’s story of gaining promotion to Super League was nothing short of exceptional, but I think the Broncos could be in for a tough ride. I hope I’m wrong! Man of Steel is a bit of a lottery, but I was impressed with Leigh’s Lachlan Lam last year, so I think he’s got a good chance of scooping the award if he continues his rich vein of form.

Ben Olawumi

1. Wigan

2. St Helens

3. Catalans

4. Hull KR

5. Leigh

6. Warrington

7. Leeds

8. Hull FC

9. Huddersfield

10. Salford

11. Castleford

12. London

Grand Final winners: Wigan Warriors

Challenge Cup winners: St Helens

Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel: Jai Field

More or less same as last year really my predictions for the table: I just don’t think there’ll be a great deal of change. Wigan are being tipped for success again by most, and I don’t really think you can1. back against them with their recruitment and depth.

I think there’ll be a bigger gap than there was this season between them and the rest of the six that make the play-offs. Leeds will improve, but just fall short. London are nailed on to finish bottom, and it’s a shame, because them getting promotion was remarkable.

Aaron Bower

1. St Helens

2. Wigan

3. Catalans

4. Leigh

5. Hull KR

6. Leeds

7. Warrington

8. Huddersfield

9. Hull FC

10. Salford

11. Castleford

12. London

Grand Final winners: St Helens

Challenge Cup winners: Wigan Warriors

Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel: Jack Welsby

Tin hat time. Wigan’s recruitment has been eye-catching and the reigning champions are one of two sides a shade ahead of the rest. But I can’t help wonder if people are sleeping on St Helens a fraction. Yes, their run of consecutive league titles came to an end last year but they weren’t, in reality, a million miles away. I’d expect them to be better under Paul Wellens this season and Daryl Clark has the makings of a brilliant signing – arguably as good as you could get to replacing someone as irreplaceable as James Roby.

Saints and Wigan are the toss of a coin, in truth. Below them, Catalans, Leigh and Hull KR are lock-ins for the play-offs, with the latter two in particular recruiting well. Below that, it’s much tougher to predict. Any of Leeds, Warrington, Huddersfield, Hull FC and Salford could take that sixth spot.

As much as the romantic in me would love to see London defy the odds and avoid finishing bottom, their squad looks simply too thin on the ground.

