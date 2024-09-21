Ranking every Super League club by number of confirmed departures at end of 2024

There are just a handful of Super League games left to be played out this season, with some players already having played their last game for their current employers.

Combined, more than 70 departures have been confirmed by the 12 top-flight clubs this year, with the vast majority of those making moves across Super League and some – like Warrington Wolves youngster Matty Nicholson – joining NRL clubs in 2025.

Some are moving onto pastures new in other divisions, while a handful, including Hull FC captain Danny Houghton, are retiring.

But which clubs are set for the biggest overhauls ahead of next season?

Here, we’ve ranked every Super League club by confirmed departures, from least to most…

12. Wigan Warriors – 0

None confirmed yet

11. Castleford Tigers – 3

Castleford Tigers legend Paul McShane is among those departing The Jungle at the end of 2024

Corey Hall (Wakefield Trinity), Danny Richardson (Hull KR), Paul McShane (TBC)

10. London Broncos – 4

Bill Leyland (Hull KR), Ethan Natoli (Baroudeurs de Pia XIII), Emmanuel Waine (Bradford Bulls), Hakim Miloudi (TBC)

= St Helens – 4

Lewis Dodd (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Tommy Makinson (Catalans), Sam Royle (TBC), Sione Mata’utia (TBC)

8. Warrington Wolves – 5

Matty Nicholson (Canberra Raiders), Gil Dudson (Oldham), Josh Drinkwater (TBC), Matty Russell (TBC), John Bateman (loan ending)

7. Leeds Rhinos – 6

Rhyse Martin is one of six players confirmed as leaving Leeds Rhinos at the end of the 2024 season

James Donaldson (Bradford Bulls), Rhyse Martin (Hull KR), David Fusitu’a (TBC) Luis Roberts (TBC), Corey Johnson (TBC), Kieran Hudson (TBC)

= Salford Red Devils – 6

Amir Bourouh (Hull FC), Ollie Partington (Catalans), Cade Cust (TBC), Adam Sidlow (TBC), Andrew Dixon (TBC), Gil Dudson (loan ending)

5. Huddersfield Giants – 7

Innes Senior (Castleford), Esan Marsters (Salford), Olly Russell (Wakefield), Chris Hill (TBC), Sebastine Ikahihifo (TBC), Adam Milner (TBC), Kevin Naiqama (TBC)

4. Catalans Dragons – 8

Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), Jordan Abdull (loan ending), Tom Davies, Micky McIlorum (both Hull KR), Manu Ma’u (TBC), Matt Ikuvalu (TBC), Jarrod Wallace (TBC)

3. Hull KR – 9

Ryan Hall will leave Hull KR at the end of the 2024 season and return to boyhood club Leeds Rhinos

Ryan Hall (Leeds), Louis Senior (Castleford), Jordan Abdull (Hull FC), Matt Parcell (TBC), Reiss Butterworth (TBC), Matty Storton (Wakefield Trinity), Tom Opacic (TBC), George King (TBC), Harvey Moore (TBC)

2. Leigh Leopards – 11

John Asiata (Hull FC), Tom Amone (Canterbury Bulldogs), Kai O’Donnell (North Queensland Cowboys), Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes, Ed Chamberlain (all Hull FC), Ricky Leutele (TBC), Jacob Jones (TBC), Jacob Gannon (TBC), Tom Nisbet (TBC), Lewis Baxter (TBC)

1. Hull FC – 15

Cam Scott (Wakefield), Jake Trueman (Wakefield), Danny Houghton (Retirement), Carlos Tuimavave (TBC), Liam Sutcliffe (TBC), Mitieli Vulikijapani (TBC), and Charlie Severs (TBC), Sully Medforth (TBC), Lennon Bursell (TBC), Jeylan Hodgson (TBC), Macca Harman (TBC), Tiaki Chan (loan ending), King Vuniyayawa (loan ending), Leon Ruan (loan ending), Sam Eseh (loan ending)

