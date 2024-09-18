Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin has defended Salford Red Devils’ controversial squad selection for Thursday night’s final Super League game against Wigan Warriors: and insists Paul Rowley ‘should be celebrated’ for his decision-making.

The Red Devils have made a staggering 14 changes to their 21-man squad to face Wigan, for a game in which victory would guarantee the Warriors the League Leader’s Shield. They could hand out as many as seven debutants on Thursday evening.

That has led to outcry about the morals behind Rowley’s decision to effectively prioritise their opening play-off game next week as opposed to the final round.

But Wilkin, speaking on Sky Sports’ The Verdict, insisted Rowley was absolutely right to make such a brave decision given both Salford’s squad size and the fact they face a play-off tie next week.

Wilkin said: “Paul Rowley, he’s got risk and reward. He’s got one of smaller squads in Super League so he has taken the opportunity to rest players. If he gets one or two injuries, it’s catastrophic. They will not win in the next round, so he’s taken a gamble.

“He’s willing to lose this game and gift Wigan the League leader’s Shield in the hope he retains a fully-functioning squad for that first play-off game.”

Wilkin then insisted Rowley’s decision should be ‘celebrated’. He said: “I think it’s the right play.

“As much as a broadcaster I would love to see Wigan and Salford go at it and Wigan really earn that League Leader’s Shield by beating a team in the play-offs, I think Paul Rowley has got it right, he should be celebrated for it. He’s in the business of winning and winning Grand Finals – and I think he’s done the right thing.”

The RFL have asked Salford to explain their process behind the squad selection – but they are highly unlikely to face any sort of consequences.

TRANSFER NEWS ON LRL

Newcastle Knights forward linked with Super League switch with potential club revealed

Canberra Raiders ‘abandon’ potential deal for Super League star over transfer fee demands

Castleford Tigers recruitment update as Craig Lingard reveals budget change and ‘movement’ pledge