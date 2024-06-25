England v France: How to watch, squad news, venue, kick-off times

England face France in a men’s and women’s double-header at the Stade Ernest-Wallon in Toulouse on Saturday (June 29).

The double-header was hosted at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington last year: both games ending 64-0 in England’s favour. It will be played in Toulouse this weekend to celebrate 90 years of rugby league in the French republic.

The Test matches will then be followed by a mouth-watering Championship clash between heavyweights Toulouse Olympique and Featherstone Rovers, 8pm kick-off.

How to watch

For English supporters who aren’t making the trip across the Channel, the Test matches are being streamed live on Super League+, rugby league’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform.

The women’s test kicks off at 2:30pm (BST), followed by the men’s international at 5pm (BST).

Super League+ is available at superleague.co.uk/superleagueplus, via the SuperLeague+ app on iOS and Android devices, and on connected TV platforms (Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV).

Men’s squads: England v France

England head coach Shaun Wane and his French counterpart Laurent Frayssinous announced their squads on Monday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s meeting in Toulouse.

England: Ben Currie, George Delaney, Tyler Dupree, Ash Handley, James Harrison, Tom Johnstone, Matty Lees, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten, James McDonnell, Elliot Minchella, Harry Newman, Matty Nicholson, Brad O’Neill, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Oliver Wilson, Sam Wood.

France: Lambert Belmas, Julian Bousquet, Tiaki Chan, Alrix Da Costa, Jordan Dezaria, Theo Fages, Benjamin Garcia, Mickael Goudemand, Enzo Griffier, Matthieu Laguerre, Franck Maria, Hakim Miloudi, Arthur Mourgue, Romain Navarrete, Arthur Romano, Cesar Rouge, Hugo Salabio, Justin Sangare, Paul Seguier, Maxime Stefani, Ugo Tison, Fouad Yaha.

Women’s squads: England v France

England coach Stuart Barrow and France boss Romain Maillot have confirmed their respective squads, as follows below:

England: Caitlin Beevers, Keara Bennett, Jodie Cunningham, Anna Davies, Amy Hardcastle, Zoe Harris, Georgie Hetherington, Shona Hoyle, Zoe Hornby, Katie Mottershead, Izzy Northrop, Eboni Partington, Isabel Rowe, Emily Rudge, Erin Stott, Bella Sykes, Paige Travis, Liv Wood, Vicky Whitfield.

France: Elisa Akpa, Louane Baby, Leila Bessahli, Stecy Bessiere, Lisa Diraison, Chahrazad Himoudi, Haoua Kessely, Tallis Kuresa, Helene Leclerc, Perrine Monsarrat, Pauline Noe, Mahault Apple Tree, Perle Ramazeilles, Justine Roses, Manon Samarra, Noemie Samuel, Salome Segala, Cristina Song Puche, Amael Vilanove.

