Chev Walker insists he has been given no timeframe over how long he will be in interim charge of Leeds Rhinos – and admits the time is ‘not right’ for him to consider going for the role on a full-time basis.

The Rhinos are continuing with their search for Rohan Smith’s replacement at AMT Headingley, after the Australian left the Super League club midway through last month. The likes of Paul Rowley and Brad Arthur have been mooted as the leading contenders to succeed Smith at present.

However, with no appointment yet confirmed, Walker and fellow assistant coach Scott Grix will take the reins for Saturday afternoon’s clash with London Broncos.

Walker was quizzed on whether he would be interested in the role on a full-time basis, but insisted that he felt the time wasn’t quite right with where he is in his coaching career.

When asked if he had aspirations to become a head coach, he said: “At some point, yeah. The time is not right now, I’m not thinking about that.

“My job is assistant coach and acting coach now and I’m employed by the club to do that. As long as I’m employed to do that I’ll do the best I can for the players and the club so that they’re doing their bit. Off the back of that things come good.”

Walker also stressed he has had no contact from Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease on the identity of the man who will succeed Smith yet – or when an appointment will be made.

He said: “I try not to get bogged down it. It’s a distraction for me as a coach. My main message to the group is that we’re aiming to be in a good spot for whoever comes in, whenever they come in.

“When they come in there’s got to be a good feel around the place. It’s not been discussed. Ian has asked us to focus on what our role is in this period and he’ll keep us up to date on when that happens. We’re not knocking on his door asking, every day is a chance to get the lads in the right spot to go and play.”

