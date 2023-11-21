Championship Player of the Year delivers verdict as he pens new Broncos deal: ‘Super League needs a team from London’

Veteran hooker Dean Parata insists that Super League ‘needs’ a team from the capital as he pens a new one-year deal with London Broncos ahead of their return to the top flight in 2024.

The 32-year-old was crowned the joint-Championship Player of the Year with Halifax Panthers flier Lachlan Walmsley for his outstanding performances over the course of the season just gone.

Parata featured 34 times this term, scoring six tries, as the Broncos sealed a Super League return for the first time since 2019.

With 10 Italy caps also to his name earned through heritage, featuring in the 2013 & 2021 Rugby League World Cups as well as being named as a ‘shadow player’ for the 2017 edition, Parata recently ticked over the milestone of 100 senior career appearances.

2024 will be his first-ever shot at Super League, and he’s ready to grab the opportunity with both hands, despite the future of the Broncos lying with IMG and how they see fit for the club from the capital.

Born in Syndey, the nifty forward never made the cut for the NRL Down Under, and instead featured in reserve-grade competitions including the New South Wales Cup.

He instead opted to move over to England and ply his trade in the Championship, first with Barrow Raiders, then Toulouse Olympique and Featherstone Rovers before linking up with London ahead of the 2022 campaign.

After 119 appearances in the second tier, excluding any play-off or cup games, he’s now preparing to compete with the elite that this country has to offer.

After inking his 12-month contract extension, Parata told the capital outfit’s club website: “I’m excited to spend another year at the Broncos.

“Super League needs a team from London in the competition and I’m happy to play my small role in ensuring we stay there.”

