Ex-Warrington Wolves & Wakefield Trinity forward extends London Broncos stay: ‘Really excited to be back home’

Former Warrington Wolves ace Rob Butler has penned a one-year contract extension with London Broncos ahead of their Super League return, the club whose academy he came through.

Now 25, the prop re-joined the Broncos in June and scored twice in 17 appearances this term as they pulled off a stunning promotion against the odds via the play-offs.

Butler – who began the campaign in Super League with Wakefield Trinity – had spent just over two seasons away from the capital, departing ahead of the 2021 season to join Warrington.

Struggling to ever cement a spot in the top tier, the forward appeared as a loanee for Leigh Leopards – then Centurions – in the 2021 season and dropped back down to the Championship as he featured twice on loan for Bradford Bulls in April just gone.

Having ticked over the milestone of 50 senior appearances for the Broncos soon after re-joining, he now commits to Mike Eccles’ men for the 2024 season back amongst the elite.

As a youngster coming through in the capital, Butler too appeared on loan for both London Skolars and the Midlands Hurricanes, who were then recognised as the Coventry Bears.

Making his senior Broncos debut in 2018 against Toronto Wolfpack, he would impress in Super League the following year and earn himself an England Knights call-up on the international front, featuring against Jamaica at Headingley.

With 103 career appearances now under his belt, the homegrown star says he’s relishing the opportunity of another shot at the top flight.

Butler told London’s club website: “I’m really excited to be back home where it all started and back in Super League. We finished the season strong and hopefully we can take that into this next season. To be a part of all that is great.”

