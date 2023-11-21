Former Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers assistant links up with London Broncos for Super League return

London Broncos boss Mike Eccles has locked in his coaching team for their return to Super League, including Ryan Sheridan.

Sheridan, 48, has been Daryl Powell’s assistant for the the last decade, having been his number two at Featherstone Rovers, Castleford Tigers and most recently Warrington Wolves.

2024 will be the first year in a decade that the former Great Britain and Ireland international won’t be working with Powell though, with Sheridan having now been appointed as assistant coach to Mike Eccles, the director of rugby and performance at London.

Meanwhile, Danny Kirmond and Michael Shenton will assist Powell at Wakefield this season.

On bringing Sheridan to the capital, Broncos boss Eccles said: “Ryan is an outstanding acquisition for us.

“He is vastly experienced at Super League level and will provide a great level of detail and Super League IQ to our programme.

“Ryan’s CV as a coach since retiring is pretty impressive and I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring him to London.”

Jordie Hedges joins Ryan Sheridan and Mike Eccles in London

Hedges will follow Sheridan to the capital to join Eccles’ backroom team, having joined from relegated Championship outfit Keighley Cougars.

Hedges began his playing career for South Sydney Rabbitohs before spending four seasons at Doncaster, where he made more than 80 appearances.

Eccles added: “Jordie has done excellent job in the background at Keighley over the past few seasons and has come highly recommended by our good friend Rhys Lovegrove and all of the players that have worked with him.

“Having retired early due to injury from a very promising career, Jordie has become a career coach from an early age.

“I’m sure that Jordie’s skill set, temperament and approach to coaching will complement Ryan and myself very well.

“What’s important to me is that we get the chemistry of the staff right to build the best programme possible and best help maximise the potential of the players.

“Between Ryan, Jordie and myself, I believe we have the right balance to deliver just that.”

Completing the Broncos first team coaching staff are Sam Bloomer (head of performance analysis), James Hanly (head of strength and conditioning) and Charlotte Baxter (head of medical).

