The ball numbers for this evening’s Challenge Cup Sixth Round draw have been locked in, with all 12 Super League clubs entering the competition at this stage.

Tonight’s draw will be broadcast live on the BBC’S ‘Sportsday’ from 6.30pm onwards, taking place at MediaCity in Salford.

Former Super League star Iestyn Harris will be at MediaCity to conduct the draw, 25 years on from his record-equalling cup final exploits in 1999, when he scored 20 points in Leeds Rhinos’ 52-16 win over London Broncos, matching Neil Fox’s haul for Wakefield Trinity against Hull FC in the 1960 final.

Father & son Adrian & Lachlan Lam, coach and half-back of current Challenge Cup holders Leigh Leopards, will also form part of the Sportsday programme tonight.

Leigh will be ball number 10 in the draw, with Hull KR – the team they beat under the Wembley arch last August – taking number 8.

Other selected Super League clubs include 20-time Challenge Cup winners Wigan Warriors (16), the only non-English side involved in the competition in Catalans Dragons (3), and newly-promoted London (11).

Elsewhere, all four non-Super League clubs in the draw come from the Championship having earned their place in the hat over the weekend just gone.

Featherstone Rovers (4) beat Wakefield in golden point extra time yesterday, while Halifax Panthers (5) swept aside community side York Acorn.

And on Saturday, Sheffield Eagles (14) narrowly defeated Swinton Lions while Batley Bulldogs (1) pipped Widnes Vikings to the post in an 18-14 triumph.

Challenge Cup Sixth Round draw: Ball numbers confirmed including all 12 Super League clubs

Allocated alphabetically, and as confirmed via the Challenge Cup‘s official social media channels this afternoon, the full list of ball numbers for tonight’s draw is as below:

1. Batley Bulldogs

2. Castleford Tigers

3. Catalans Dragons

4. Featherstone Rovers

5. Halifax Panthers

6. Huddersfield Giants

7. Hull FC

8. Hull KR

9. Leeds Rhinos

10. Leigh Leopards

11. London Broncos

12. St Helens

13. Salford Red Devils

14. Sheffield Eagles

15. Warrington Wolves

16. Wigan Warriors

