Championship quartet in hat for Challenge Cup sixth round as Super League clubs enter

Four Championship clubs will be involved in the Challenge Cup sixth round draw on Monday night, which sees all 12 Super League clubs enter.

Sheffield Eagles, Batley Bulldogs, Featherstone Rovers and Halifax Panthers will all be in the hat for the round six draw on Monday as well as every club from the top flight.

Mark Aston’s Eagles edged past fellow Championship club Swinton 14-12 on Saturday afternoon to book their place in the sixth round, whilst Batley won 18-14 at Widnes on Saturday evening.

Sunday afternoon saw the first competitive game between neighbours Featherstone and Wakefield in 26 years. It was an entertaining affair in a mud bath at Post Office Road, with Rovers clinching a 14-10 win in golden point.

In the other fifth round tie, Championship side Halifax thrashed the only remaining amateur side York Acorn 62-6 at The Shay.

Challenge Cup fifth round results

Swinton Lions 12-14 Sheffield Eagles

Widnes Vikings 14-18 Batley Bulldogs

Featherstone Rovers 14-10 Wakefield Trinity

Halifax Panthers 62-6 York Acorn

Challenge Cup sixth round draw details

The Challenge Cup sixth round draw will be broadcast live on Sportsday from the BBC’s studios at MediaCity on Monday, March 11, from 6:30pm.

Sportsday is the BBC News daily sports news programme. Former Super League ace Iestyn Harris will conduct the draw – 25 years on from his record-equalling Cup final exploits in 1999. At Wembley in 1999, Harris scored 20 points in Leeds’ 52-16 win over London Broncos, matching Neil Fox’s haul for Wakefield against Hull FC in the 1960 final.

Challenge Cup holders Leigh will be one of the 16 teams in the hat, and coach Adrian and his son Lachlan Lam will be part of the Sportsday programme.

BBC News is available via BBC iPlayer and the following TV channels:

Freeview: 231

Sky: 503

Virgin Media: 601

The sixth round ties will take place over the weekend of March 23-24.

The men’s Challenge Cup final is part of a Finals Day triple-header at Wembley on Saturday, June 8, alongside the women’s Challenge Cup final (11:45am) and the 1895 Cup final (5:45pm).

