Super League clubs will enter the Challenge Cup next Monday, with confirmation that the draw for Round Six of the competition will take place on Monday 11 March.

The 12 top-flight teams enter rugby league’s most prestigious competition at the next stage, and they will be joined by the four winners of this weekend’s Round Five ties including the eight remaining clubs from Championship, League 1 and the community game.

In those ties, the standout affair is a mouthwatering contest between Featherstone Rovers and Wakefield Trinity, which will take place this coming Sunday on March 10. Swinton Lions host Sheffield Eagles, Widnes Vikings take on Batley Bulldogs and the competition’s sole remaining community club, York Acorn, travel to Halifax Panthers.

And the winners of those ties know that the plum draw of a leading Super League club could await them if they manage to get through this weekend. The draw will be held next Monday after the four Round Five ties have taken place, with an exact time still to be determined.

Halifax know all too well about how rewarding it can be to reach Round Six; they drew then-reigning world champions St Helens at The Shay in a huge money-spinning tie.

Reigning holders Leigh Leopards, who won the cup in the most dramatic circumstances possible last year at Wembley against Hull Kingston Rovers, are among the clubs who enter at this stage. Reigning Super League and world champions Wigan Warriors also enter the fray.

The ties in Round Six will take place across the weekend of March 23 and 24.

Challenge Cup Round Five ties:

Halifax Panthers v York Acorn.

Widnes Vikings v Batley Bulldogs.

Featherstone Rovers v Wakefield Trinity.

Swinton Lions v Sheffield Eagles.

