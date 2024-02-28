Broadcast coverage confirmed for Challenge Cup fifth round, including mouth-watering derby

Featherstone Rovers’ huge local derby with Wakefield Trinity is one of two Challenge Cup ties that has been selected for broadcast coverage in the fifth round of this year’s competition.

Rovers and Trinity will do battle for a place in round six – the round when the 12 Super League clubs enter the competition – on Sunday March 10, in a game that will be shown live on The Sportsman. The tie sees Daryl Powell return to the club with whom he achieved huge success, as Wakefield eye up a place in the last 16 of the competition in Powell’s first season in charge.

That is not the only tie that will be televised, though. Swinton Lions will host Sheffield Eagles in the game that has been picked for broadcast selection by the BBC. That game will take place on Saturday March 9 live on the BBC Red Button, the iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Sheffield have defeated both Newcastle Thunder and York Knights to reach round five, but they will face a tricky task in another all-championship affair against a Swinton side who surprised League 1 favourites Oldham last weekend.

READ NEXT: Leigh Leopards players win appeals as Leeds Rhinos fail in Sam Lisone appeal

The other two non-televised ties see Widnes – who defeated Bradford Bulls in the last round of the competition – host Batley Bulldogs, the first winners of the Challenge Cup. That tie takes place on Saturday March 9, with a 6pm kick-off.

The competition’s last remaining amateur side, York Acorn, will travel to Halifax to take on the Panthers at The Shay, with a 3pm kick-off on Sunday March 10.

Challenge Cup Round Five ties:

Swinton Lions v Sheffield Eagles (Saturday March 9, 1230pm live on BBC Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website)

Widnes Vikings v Batley Bulldogs (Saturday March 9, 6pm)

Featherstone Rovers v Wakefield Trinity (Sunday March 10, 3pm, live on The Sportsman)

Halifax Panthers v York Acorn (Sunday March 10, 3pm)

READ NEXT: Super League chiefs heading to Las Vegas for NRL opener to explore opportunities