Catalans Dragons have confirmed that eight players will exit the club at the end of the season, with an overseas trio headlining the club’s departures list.

Micky McIlorum and Tom Davies had already been confirmed as joining Hull KR in 2025, while Mike McMeeken and Tom Johnstone‘s moves to Wakefield Trinity were announced earlier in the year, too.

Similarly, it was already known that KR loanee Jordan Abdull would be departing. He is re-joining Hull FC once his loan stint in Perpignan comes to an end.

But in addition to that quintet, the Dragons have now confirmed that three other off-contract stars from overseas will be departing in a few weeks’ time in the shape of Matt Ikuvalu, Jarrod Wallace and Manu Ma’u.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Every single Super League permutation this weekend explained, including the WILDEST play-off race in history

Catalans Dragons confirm eight players to depart at end of season, including overseas trio

Centre Ikuvalu joined Catalans in April 2023 following his release from NRL outfit Cronulla Sharks, and has made 35 appearances for the French outfit to date, including one in last year’s Super League grand Final defeat to Wigan Warriors.

The former Sydney Roosters ace, who will turn 31 in November, has scored six tries in the process, with the most recent coming in last month’s victory at Huddersfield Giants.

Gold Coast native Wallace meanwhile only linked up with Steve McNamara’s side back in July, penning a deal until the end of the 2024 season following his departure from the Dolphins.

Making five appearances in a Dragons shirt so far, the 33-year-old forward grabbed his first Super League try in last month’s defeat at London Broncos.

Rounding off the departures, 36-year-old former Tonga and New Zealand international Ma’u hasn’t featured at all this season due to injury.

The back-rower joined McNamara’s side from Hull FC ahead of the 2023 season, and made 19 appearances in his first year in Perpignan, including one in the Grand Final.

He scored three tries in the process, with two of those coming in an 18-10 win at Wigan last March.

Catalans will bid farewell to all eight departees at the end of their final home game of the campaign against London on Saturday evening at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: London Broncos coach Mike Eccles calls for club’s incredible journey to be ‘celebrated’ before final plea to IMG