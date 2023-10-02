Casualty Ward: St Helens sweat on key forward, Konrad Hurrell update, Ryan Hall latest

Keep up to date with the latest injury news in Casualty Ward, this week including St Helens and Hull KR ahead of this weekend’s play-off semi-finals.

St Helens sweat on key forward

Saints saw star second-rower Joe Batchelor forced off just six minutes into Saturday’s 16-8 home win against Warrington Wolves, which set up a trip to Catalans Dragons this coming Friday night.

The England international – who has made 17 appearances at club level this term – immediately left the field of his own accord having pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring injury during a break down the right-hand side which he had started.

Sione Mata’utia played the full game having initially lined up at prop, and Batchelor will now get scans to see the extent of the damage caused, though doesn’t look likely to have any involvement in at least the trip to Perpignan.

Konrad Hurrell update

Tongan powerhouse Konrad Hurrell wasn’t involved in the Red V’s Eliminator play-off win, with his omission from the squad one which raised eyebrows.

Boss Paul Wellens confirmed post-match that it wasn’t an injury-related absence however, solely a selection choice made on the basis of the centre’s fitness.

Having missed a number of games in recent weeks, Wellens opted to leave him out, and Hurrell instead played in the Reserves’ Grand Final defeat at Wigan Warriors yesterday alongside Tee Ritson and Lewis Baxter. The overseas ace could return for the trip to Perpignan.

Ryan Hall latest

In the first play-off tie at Craven Park since 2009, Hull KR saw off Leigh Leopards with a 20-6 win on Friday night.

Veteran winger Ryan Hall grabbed one of their three tries in that game, but was struggling throughout the game with what appeared to be a blow to his lower limb, stretching his leg out throughout the game.

Even after a much-needed dose of painkillers in-game, he wasn’t moving freely, though there’s no indication that the knock is going to rule him out of Saturday’s trip to Wigan Warriors.

Warrington ace passes HIA

Having exited the competition with that defeat at the Totally Wicked Stadium, Warrington came through relatively unscathed where injuries were concerned.

They did though see Jordan Crowther – who last week penned a new deal with the club – have to leave the field for a HIA following a high hit by Alex Walmsley.

Crowther subsequently passed the assessment, with Walmsley today avoiding a ban from the match review panel having been sin-binned at the time. Wire’s George Williams however was hit with a one-game ban, and England’s skipper will now miss the opening test against Tonga on October 22.

Leigh and Warrington both see men play through pain barrier

The last of the four sides involved in games over the weekend to get a mention in this article are Leigh Leopards, who didn’t get any fresh injuries in their pack during Friday night’s defeat at Craven Park, though saw hooker Edwin Ipape hit with a one-match ban earlier today.

During the early stages of the eliminator clash, the Leopards saw Joe Wardle brought off to receive some treatment to a hand injury, though he was fine to play on and did so.

Having exited the competition, Wardle will now link up with League 1 outfit Oldham ahead of 2024, taking up a role as a player-coach.

Similarly on the injury front, Warrington also had Matt Dufty play through the pain barrier with an injury to his hand in their defeat at Saints.

