St Helens suffer huge injury blow in the early stages against Warrington as star back-rower forced from action

St Helens have suffered a huge blow with Joe Batchelor forced from the field in the early stages of the play-off clash with Warrington at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The England international looked to have pulled a hamstring in the build-up to Tommy Makinson’s break down the right edge.

Batchelor, 28, instantly left the field holding the back of his leg, having been named at starting back-row by head coach Paul Wellens ahead of Saturday’s televised fixture.

He was replaced by Scotland international James Bell.

If confirmed a hamstring pull, it could see Batchelor miss the remainder of the play-offs if the reigning champions claim the win over the Wolves.

