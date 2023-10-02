England dealt blow for opening Tonga test with captain suspended; Leigh star also handed ban

England will be without captain George Williams for the opening match of their test series against Tonga this autumn due to suspension.

The 28-year-old half-back has received a one-match penalty notice for a Grade B shoulder charge in Warrington’s 16-8 play-off defeat at St Helens on Saturday.

With the Wolves knocked out of the play-offs, Williams will serve his one-match suspension in their opening game of their three-match test series against Tonga this autumn, with Shaun Wane’s side having no warm-up games.

It comes as a blow for England, with Williams taking over the captaincy role from Sam Tomkins earlier this year.

England’s first game against Kristian Woolf’s outfit takes place at the Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens on October 22.

Meanwhile, Leigh hooker Edwin Ipape has been given a one-match ban for a Grade B dangerous contact in their 20-6 play-off elimination loss at Hull KR on Friday night.

The Papua New Guinea international’s suspension could count in the Kumuls’ Pacific Championships against the Cook Islands in Port Moresby later this month. If not, then Ipape would serve his ban in one of Leigh’s pre-season friendlies ahead of next season.

Elsewhere, St Helens prop Alex Walmsley has avoided suspension for a Grade B high tackle, which he was sin-binned for against Warrington. The England international has copped a £250 fine, but is free to play in Friday’s semi-final against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Warrington prop Joe Bullock was shown a yellow card for a high shot on Saints prop Matty Lees. He has received a £250 fine but has also avoided a ban.

Super League sanctions following elimination play-offs:

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

George Williams (Warrington Wolves) – Grade B Shoulder Charge – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Alex Walmsley (St Helens) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine

Joe Bullock (Warrington Wolves) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine

Matt Nicholson (Warrington Wolves) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

