Incoming Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess on re-signed forward’s mind: ‘I can’t wait to pick his brains’

Jordan Crowther has signed a new two-year deal with Warrington Wolves, admitting that incoming head coach Sam Burgess has been a big influence in him putting pen to paper.

The forward was released from his Wakefield Trinity contract mid-season to link up with the Wolves on an initial contract which only ran until the end of the season.

He’s made seven appearances for the Wire since that move, made less than a fortnight prior to former boss Daryl Powell’s departure from the club, three of those as an interchange.

Signing an extension running until the end of 2025 on the eve of Warrington’s play-off crunch clash at St Helens, Crowther will get to work under a legend of the game in Burgess from next year, an opportunity he’s relishing.

Jordan Crowther pens new deal with Warrington Wolves; The Sam Burgess effect

The 26-year-old is mainly utilised in the ‘loose’ role, but is able to play as a hooker when required having done so earlier on in a career which has so far also seen him represent York City Knights, Oxford, Dewsbury Rams and Newcastle Thunder as a loanee.

He told Warrington’s website: “I’m delighted to be staying. Since I arrived here, I’ve probably had the most enjoyable time of my career.

“I feel like I’ve played my best rugby whilst I’ve been here, it’s been a fresh start and I’ve had to prove myself which has brought out the best in me.

“Sam is a massive name in the game – especially as a middle and a fellow Yorkshireman. I can’t wait to pick his brains, and hopefully he can take me to that next step and improve my game further.”

Incoming Wire boss has high opinion of versatile forward

Born circa six miles from one another, the feeling is mutual where Dewsbury native Burgess and Wakefield resident Crowther are concerned.

The latter has averaged over 100 metres and 30 tackles per game since his arrival at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in July.

England and Great Britain icon Burgess will watch from afar for now, but said he was glad Crowther would be sticking around to work with him.

The new boss added: “It’s great news to be able to keep Jordy at Warrington. He has a great mindset to effort areas and what a teammate should look like. I know the players love his presence, and I’m sure I won’t be any different.”

