Castleford Tigers suffer potential double injury blow during draw at Leigh Leopards

Castleford Tigers’ draw at Leigh Leopards on Saturday afternoon could result in the loss of a duo in the shape of Sam Hall and Sam Wood.

The first of those, forward Hall, will definitely be missing for next weekend’s game against St Helens at the Jungle.

He was taken off for a HIA towards the end of the first half in the Round 10 clash at the Leigh Sports Village and didn’t return to the field having failed the concussion assessment.

The prognosis of team-mate and namesake Wood meanwhile awaits to be seen, with the centre’s injury worry only revealed by Tigers head coach Craig Lingard post-match.

Lingard saw his side both lead and trail in a topsy-turvy encounter, with Rowan Milnes’ touchline conversion of Louis Senior’s second try of the afternoon in the 79th minute levelling things up at 28-28 and taking the game into Golden Point extra time.

The full 10 minutes in golden point were played out with neither side able to nudge in front and take the victory, meaning that the points were shared, a rarity since the introduction of Golden Point in 2019.

Cas’ absentee list already stands in double figures, with Papua New Guinea powerhouse Sylvester Namo still suspended on top of various injuries in the Tigers’ camp.

And post-match, Lingard confirmed there could be two names added to that list dependent on whether the club’s medical staff deemed Wood’s issue to be a severe one.

He said: “Sam (Hall) failed his HIA and I think Sam Wood’s got a bit of a knock on his thumb. He did that in the first half and got it wrapped up.

“Whether he needs to go for an x-ray on that or not, we’re not too sure. Our physios are having a look at him.

“Other than that, in a game as physical as that, you’re going to get your bumps and bruises but I don’t think we’ve got anything significant that we need to get any massive checks done on tomorrow.”