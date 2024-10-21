Castleford Tigers sack Craig Lingard with shock decision explained

Castleford Tigers have announced that Craig Lingard has left the Super League club with immediate effect.

The Tigers have made the shock decision to part company with Lingard after just one season in charge. Lingard, with a young and inexperienced squad, coached the Tigers to a 10th-placed finish in his first year as a Super League head coach.

But the club have now decided to head in a fresh direction in 2025, with Lingard relinquished of his services after a difficult 2024 campaign.

He was in charge of Castleford for 29 games, wining just eight.

New owner Martin Jepson said: “I would like to thank Craig for all his hard work over the past year as head coach and in his previous role as assistant head coach. I would like to wish Craig the very best of luck for the future.

“This wasn’t an easy decision. Craig is a really decent guy and is well liked by our fans but I felt it was time for a different direction and a new voice in the dressing room. The players are due back in a few weeks and I wanted to give a new coach the opportunity to shape pre-season and create a winning culture of his own.”

The Tigers will now commence the search for Lingard’s replacement. Jepson insisted that he was hopeful of a quick outcome.

He said: “The search for a new head coach is under way and we hope to make an announcement soon.”

A wide range of names are expected to be linked with the job – and they will inherit a Castleford squad that is about to go through a significant off-season overhaul.

The likes of Daejarn Asi and Zac Cini are headed to the club in 2025, with a number of big names departing the Tigers after a difficult 2024 campaign.

And Jepson is clearly intent on putting his stamp on proceedings at the club after agreeing a deal to purchase the shares of the Fulton family last week.

