Castleford Tigers forward Sylvester Namo will miss the club’s next five matches following the result of an independent operational rules tribunal on Tuesday evening.

Namo was charged with a Grade F offence of dangerous contact – which was downgraded to Grade E at the tribunal itself. However, the Tigers failed to successfully quash the charge, landing Namo with a major ban.

He has been banned for five games following the incident which involved Wigan Warriors forward Willie Isa, and has also been fined £750.

The Tigers say they “will be reviewing options in detail tonight and will provide an update” on Wednesday, amidst suggestions they could appeal Namo’s ban.

Nonetheless, it is another significant blow for a Castleford squad struggling for available bodies – and it could accelerate their plans to bring in Leigh’s Ben Nakubuwai, should they release Albert Vete from his Tigers contract.

Meanwhile, Hull KR failed in their appeal against Sauaso Sue’s one-match ban, meaning he is absent for the Robins for their trip to Catalans on Saturday evening.

The Dragons have had positive news though – with the club successfully appealing Bayley Sironen’s Grade E Head Contact charge, meaning he has avoided a ban and is free to feature for them this weekend.