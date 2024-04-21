Brits Down Under: Radley top metre maker, Bateman impressive, King fronts up for Bulldogs

Round 7 of the NRL season is complete, with England internationals Victor Radley and John Bateman delivering strong displays.

Brits Down Under is a weekly feature here on Love Rugby League in 2024, checking out how the NRL‘s British players get on every week.

Here is a brief recap from Round 7, with South Sydney Rabbitohs the team with the bye this week..

Victor Radley

The 26-year-old impressed in the Roosters’ defeat to Melbourne Storm, finishing the game as the top metre maker with 190 to his name from 23 carries.

In what was an 80-minute performance from Radley, who was born in Sydney and qualifies to play for England through his father, he made 36 tackles and 15 hit ups.

John Bateman

It was probably the best performance we’ve seen from Bateman so far this season, putting in an 80-minute display the Tigers’ defeat against champions Penrith Panthers.

The Bradfordian made 157 metres from 17 carries, making 23 tackles. Bateman also came up with a try assist, six tackle breaks and 14 hit ups for Benji Marshall’s side.

LRL RECOMMENDS: 5 players who could make their England debut after mid-season France test confirmed

Morgan Smithies

It was a different kind of display from Smithies than what we are used to seeing of him in a Raiders jersey. He played 47 minutes in total in their defeat at Brisbane Broncos, having two stints on the field rather than the full 80 minutes.

The Wigan Warriors academy product made 32 tackles, with a 92 per cent tackle efficiency. He also made 49 metres from seven carries.

Max King

Huddersfield-born King started in the front-row for the Bulldogs in their 36-12 win over the Knights, playing 48 minutes in total.

It was an impressive display from King, making 130 metres from 15 carries as well as 23 tackles, with a 92 per cent efficiency.

King, who was born in Huddersfield whilst his dad David was playing for the Giants, has previously spoken to the i about his aspirations to represent his birthplace and mother’s side of the family one day, although he has yet to earn the call-up to the England national team.

Kai Pearce-Paul

Kai Pearce-Paul in action for Newcastle Knights

Towering back-rower Pearce-Paul got another 80 minutes under his belt as the Knights went down to defeat against the Bulldogs.

It was a decent display from the England international, making 81 metres from 14 carries as well as 33 tackles. Pearce-Paul also provided a try assist, two tackle breaks and an offload.

NRL Round 7 results

Sydney Roosters 12-18 Melbourne Storm

St George Illawarra Dragons 30-12 New Zealand Warriors

Parramatta Eels 16-44 Dolphins

Penrith Panthers 22-6 Wests Tigers

Gold Coast Titans 30-34 Manly Sea Eagles

Brisbane Broncos 34-10 Canberra Raiders

Canterbury Bulldogs 36-12 Newcastle Knights

Cronulla Sharks 42-6 North Queensland Cowboys

READ NEXT: Every British-born player to have graced the NRL since inaugural 1998 season