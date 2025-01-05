Bradford Bulls’ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time including cult heroes aplenty
Bradford have now been out of Super League for over a decade, but remain one of just four clubs to have been crowned top-flight champions in the summer era – lifting the title four times.
Below, we run through the Bulls‘ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time, with play-off games included, but not matches in The Qualifiers – which Bradford were involved in back in 2015.
As you’d expect, games in other competitions – including the Challenge Cup and the World Club Challenge – are excluded.
Without further ado, here is the list of their top 10 try-scorers of all-time in Super League…
* Correct at time of writing on December 31, 2024
10. Brett Kearney – 55
First Super League try for Bradford: Bradford 41-22 Castleford Tigers (19.02.2010 – Round 3)
Last Super League try for Bradford: London Broncos 36-46 Bradford (13.09.2014 – Round 27)
Total number of tries for Bradford in the summer era (all competitions): 59 in 112 appearances
9. Stuart Spruce – 57
First Super League try for Bradford: Bradford 54-8 Leeds (24.05.1996 – Round 9)
Last Super League try for Bradford: Salford City Reds 6-40 Bradford (16.03.2001 – Round 2)
Total number of tries for Bradford in the summer era (all competitions): 66 in 128 appearances
8. Paul Deacon – 72
First Super League try for Bradford: Bradford 36-10 Huddersfield Giants (28.06.1998 – Round 12)
Last Super League try for Bradford: Hull FC 18-21 Bradford (11.09.2009 – Round 27)
Total number of tries for Bradford in the summer era (all competitions): 78 in 326 appearances
7. Shontayne Hape – 79
First Super League try for Bradford: Bradford 22-10 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (09.03.2003 – Round 2)
Last Super League try for Bradford: Bradford 40-20 Hull KR (29.06.2008 – Round 19)
Total number of tries for Bradford in the summer era (all competitions): 85 in 136 appearances
6. James Lowes – 84
First Super League try for Bradford: Sheffield Eagles 40-24 Bradford (05.04.1996 – Round 2)
Last Super League try for Bradford: Bradford 25-12 Wigan Warriors (18.10.2003 – Grand Final)
Total number of tries for Bradford in the summer era (all competitions): 98 in 233 appearances
5. Leon Pryce – 86
First Super League try for Bradford: Bradford 46-6 Salford City Reds (09.05.1999 – Round 9)
Last Super League try for Bradford: Leeds Rhinos 6-15 Bradford (15.10.2005 – Grand Final)
Total number of tries for Bradford in the summer era (all competitions): 94 in 207 appearances
4. Tevita Vaikona – 89
First Super League try for Bradford: Huddersfield Giants 6-38 Bradford (03.04.1998 – Round 1)
Last Super League try for Bradford: Bradford 54-8 St Helens (12.04.2004 – Round 6)
Total number of tries for Bradford in the summer era (all competitions): 102 in 166 appearances
3. Michael Withers – 94
First Super League try for Bradford: Bradford 18-6 Sheffield Eagles (07.03.1999 – Round 1)
Last Super League try for Bradford: Bradford 40-24 Warrington Wolves (30.09.2006 – Elimination SF)
Total number of tries for Bradford in the summer era (all competitions): 118 in 185 appearances
2. Robbie Hunter-Paul – 121
First Super League try for Bradford: Bradford 30-18 Castleford (31.03.1996 – Round 1)
Last Super League try for Bradford: Leeds Rhinos 10-42 Bradford (19.08.2005 – Round 25)
Total number of tries for Bradford in the summer era (all competitions): 141 in 265 appearances
1. Lesley Vainikolo – 136
First Super League try for Bradford: Wakefield Trinity Wildcats 12-44 Bradford (01.04.2002 – Round 5)
Last Super League try for Bradford: Leeds Rhinos 14-38 Bradford (29.06.2007 – Round 18)
Total number of tries for Bradford in the summer era (all competitions): 148 in 152 appearances