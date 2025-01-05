Bradford Bulls’ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time including cult heroes aplenty

Bradford have now been out of Super League for over a decade, but remain one of just four clubs to have been crowned top-flight champions in the summer era – lifting the title four times.

Below, we run through the Bulls‘ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time, with play-off games included, but not matches in The Qualifiers – which Bradford were involved in back in 2015.

As you’d expect, games in other competitions – including the Challenge Cup and the World Club Challenge – are excluded.

Without further ado, here is the list of their top 10 try-scorers of all-time in Super League…

* Correct at time of writing on December 31, 2024

10. Brett Kearney – 55

Brett Kearney scores a try for Bradford Bulls in 2012

First Super League try for Bradford: Bradford 41-22 Castleford Tigers (19.02.2010 – Round 3)

Last Super League try for Bradford: London Broncos 36-46 Bradford (13.09.2014 – Round 27)

Total number of tries for Bradford in the summer era (all competitions): 59 in 112 appearances

9. Stuart Spruce – 57

First Super League try for Bradford: Bradford 54-8 Leeds (24.05.1996 – Round 9)

Last Super League try for Bradford: Salford City Reds 6-40 Bradford (16.03.2001 – Round 2)

Total number of tries for Bradford in the summer era (all competitions): 66 in 128 appearances

8. Paul Deacon – 72

Paul Deacon in action for Bradford Bulls in 2007

First Super League try for Bradford: Bradford 36-10 Huddersfield Giants (28.06.1998 – Round 12)

Last Super League try for Bradford: Hull FC 18-21 Bradford (11.09.2009 – Round 27)

Total number of tries for Bradford in the summer era (all competitions): 78 in 326 appearances

7. Shontayne Hape – 79

First Super League try for Bradford: Bradford 22-10 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (09.03.2003 – Round 2)

Last Super League try for Bradford: Bradford 40-20 Hull KR (29.06.2008 – Round 19)

Total number of tries for Bradford in the summer era (all competitions): 85 in 136 appearances

6. James Lowes – 84

James Lowes in action for Bradford Bulls in 2000

First Super League try for Bradford: Sheffield Eagles 40-24 Bradford (05.04.1996 – Round 2)

Last Super League try for Bradford: Bradford 25-12 Wigan Warriors (18.10.2003 – Grand Final)

Total number of tries for Bradford in the summer era (all competitions): 98 in 233 appearances

5. Leon Pryce – 86

First Super League try for Bradford: Bradford 46-6 Salford City Reds (09.05.1999 – Round 9)

Last Super League try for Bradford: Leeds Rhinos 6-15 Bradford (15.10.2005 – Grand Final)

Total number of tries for Bradford in the summer era (all competitions): 94 in 207 appearances

4. Tevita Vaikona – 89

Tevita Vaikona in action for Bradford Bulls in 2001

First Super League try for Bradford: Huddersfield Giants 6-38 Bradford (03.04.1998 – Round 1)

Last Super League try for Bradford: Bradford 54-8 St Helens (12.04.2004 – Round 6)

Total number of tries for Bradford in the summer era (all competitions): 102 in 166 appearances

3. Michael Withers – 94

First Super League try for Bradford: Bradford 18-6 Sheffield Eagles (07.03.1999 – Round 1)

Last Super League try for Bradford: Bradford 40-24 Warrington Wolves (30.09.2006 – Elimination SF)

Total number of tries for Bradford in the summer era (all competitions): 118 in 185 appearances

Robbie Hunter-Paul in action for Bradford Bulls in 2003

First Super League try for Bradford: Bradford 30-18 Castleford (31.03.1996 – Round 1)

Last Super League try for Bradford: Leeds Rhinos 10-42 Bradford (19.08.2005 – Round 25)

Total number of tries for Bradford in the summer era (all competitions): 141 in 265 appearances

1. Lesley Vainikolo – 136

First Super League try for Bradford: Wakefield Trinity Wildcats 12-44 Bradford (01.04.2002 – Round 5)

Last Super League try for Bradford: Leeds Rhinos 14-38 Bradford (29.06.2007 – Round 18)

Total number of tries for Bradford in the summer era (all competitions): 148 in 152 appearances