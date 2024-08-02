Bradford Bulls are closing in on a move to sign Wakefield Trinity winger Romain Franco for the rest of this season, Love Rugby League has learned.

The Bulls, who are pushing to strengthen their place inside the Championship play-off places, have identified Franco as a player of interest as he continues to struggle for game-time at the league leaders.

He has featured just three times for Trinity this season, including twice in the Challenge Cup with just a solitary Championship appearance to his name. That came all the way back in April against Toulouse.

And the Bulls, who are still in the hunt for a top two finish this season, have made a move for the player, with the exit door from Trinity seemingly open for the Frenchman.

He made his Super League debut for Wakefield last summer, scoring a try on his debut as Trinity won their first game of the season with victory against Leeds Rhinos.

Franco featured three more times in the latter stages of the 2023 campaign but has found opportunities difficult to come by under Daryl Powell this season.

And that has left the door ajar for Franco to head out for regular game-time. A loan move is being lined up for the player in what represents a significant capture for the Bulls going into the final stretch of the season.

Eamon O’Carroll’s side head to Cumbria this weekend to face Barrow looking for a vital win to keep their hopes of finishing second well and truly alive, having lost ground last weekend with defeat to Widnes Vikings.

A number of Championship sides are expected to complete deals on deadline day, with all business having to be concluded by 11:59pm on Friday night.

