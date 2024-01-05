Barrow Raiders lock in 2024 squad numbers: 10 new recruits receive shirts with 23 jerseys handed out

Barrow Raiders have released their squad numbers for the upcoming Championship campaign, with four Super League recruits among 10 new signings handed a shirt.

23 jerseys have been handed out in total as Paul Crarey‘s side prepare for a third consecutive year plying their trade in the second tier.

The pairing of James Greenwood and Matty Costello have been brought in from Super League outfit Salford Red Devils, and have been handed ‘starting numbers’ by the Raiders in 13 and 3 respectively.

Another new signing in Brad Walker – recruited from Keighley Cougars – also takes a starting shirt, handed number six by his boyhood club.

Elsewhere, Crarey has added the young duo of Ramon Silva and Harvey Makin to his pack. Both have come from Wigan Warriors, with Brazil-born Silva on a permanent deal and Makin on a season-long loan.

They will don numbers 20 and 22 respectively, with number 21 left vacant, perhaps hinting at another signing ahead of the season start. Barrow begin the league campaign away to Widnes Vikings on March 17.

Mike Ogunwole is the most recent of the 10 signings to date, joining the Raiders earlier today. The Nigeria international takes shirt number 24.

Ryan Shaw (2), Shane Toal (4) and Andrew Bulman (5) are among those handed ‘starting shirts’ to have changed numbers from the season just gone.

In terms of new recruits, the other five are as follows: Tom Wilkinson (15), Max Clarke (16), Adam Jackson (18) & Tom Walker (23).

Before Barrow begin their Championship campaign, they will play out the group stages of the re-modelled 1895 Cup, which begin with a trip to Workington Town on January 28.

The Raiders‘ full squad numbers for 2024 are as below:

1. Luke Cresswell

2. Ryan Shaw

3. Matty Costello

4. Shane Toal

5. Andrew Bulman

6. Brad Walker

7. Ryan Johnston

8. Greg Burke

9. Josh Wood

10. Ellis Gillam

11. Charlie Emslie

12. Jarrad Stack

13. James Greenwood

14. Luke Broadbent

15. Tom Wilkinson

16. Max Clarke

17. Brett Carter

18. Adam Jackson

19. Dan Toal

20. Ramon Silva

22. Harvey Makin

23. Tom Walker

24. Mike Ogunwole

