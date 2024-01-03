Wigan Warriors starlet returns to Championship club on loan after ‘impressing’ in first spell

Young Wigan Warriors prop Harvey Makin has returned to Barrow Raiders for a second loan spell with the Championship club.

The 20-year-old front-rower has linked up with the Cumbrian club on a season-long loan for the 2024 Championship campaign.

Makin made five appearances for the Raiders last season at a time when Paul Crarey’s side were struggling with injuries in the forward pack. He also enjoyed brief loan spells with London Broncos and Oldham in 2023.

The former Wigan St Judes junior has yet to make his first team debut for the Warriors, but has been given the number 29 shirt in Matt Peet’s side for 2024.

Warriors transition coach John Duffy said: “Harvey had a great back end to the season after coming back from a long-term injury, we feel he benefited from playing in the Championship and needs to continue his development playing week to week.

“Barrow is a good fit for Harvey after his loan spell there last year. He will be well coached by Paul who we know well.”

Barrow coach Crarey says they are pleased to welcome Makin back to Craven Park for 2024 after the promising front-rower made a sizeable impression last term.

He said: “We are delighted to announce the season-long loan signing of Wigan youngster Harvey Makin.

“The Barrow supporters are well aware of what Harvey will bring to the team following his spell with us last year.

“Harvey impressed all the coaching staff and his team-mates with his no-nonsense style as a middle, and we look forward to helping him develop.

“We would obviously like to thank Wigan for trusting us as a club with one of their brightest young talents.”

Raiders director of rugby Andy Gaffney added: “Harvey is undoubtedly one of the most promising young forwards in the English game, and we thank Wigan for putting their faith in us to support his development.

“With his tough running and strong defence, Harvey made a real impression during his short time with us last season.

“We are pleased to have secured his services, and are sure supporters will be delighted to see him return.”

Makin will complete pre-season training in a full-time environment with Wigan before linking up with Barrow towards the end of January.

He could make his second debut fo the Raiders in their 1895 Cup group stage opener at Workington Town on Sunday, January 28.

