Wigan Warriors 2024 squad numbers: Brad O’Neill to wear No. 9 as six new signings receive their jerseys

Super League champions Wigan Warriors have announced their 2024 squad numbers, with rising star Brad O’Neill to wear the number nine.

Academy product O’Neill takes the No. 9 from long-serving hooker Sam Powell, who left the Warriors at the end of the 2023 campaign to take up a two-year contract with neighbours Warrington Wolves.

O’Neill enjoyed an impressive campaign in 2023, making 27 appearances as well as helping the Warriors win the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Fellow hooker Kruise Leeming, who has arrived on a four-year deal from Gold Coast Titans, will don the number 17 jersey next season.

Australian centre Adam Keighran, who played against Wigan for Catalans Dragons in the 2023 Grand Final, will wear the number three after arriving at Wigan on a two-year deal.

England powerhouse prop Luke Thompson will wear number 16 after arriving from the NRL on a four-year contract.

Towering forward Sam Walters, who has linked up with Matt Peet’s side from Leeds Rhinos, has been given the number 22 shirt.

Meanwhile, young forwards Tiaki Chan and Sam Eseh will wear numbers 24 and 25 respectively after also joining the Super League champions.

After finishing last season as Super League’s joint top try scorer, Lebanon international Abbas Miski will have the number two on his back next year, with Bevan French taking number six after impressing in the halves in 2023.

Meanwhile, England international prop Ethan Havard has been promoted to the number eight after wearing number 16 in 2023.

Australian forward Kaide Ellis also has a new squad number for 2024, taking the number 13, which was vacated by Morgan Smithies who has headed to the NRL after signing for Canberra Raiders.

Wigan Warriors 2024 squad numbers

1. Jai Field

2. Abbas Miski

3. Adam Keighran

4. Jake Wardle

5. Liam Marshall

6. Bevan French

7. Harry Smith

8. Ethan Havard

9. Brad O’Neill

10. Liam Byrne

11. Willie Isa

12. Liam Farrell

13. Kaide Ellis

14. Mike Cooper

15. Patrick Mago

16. Luke Thompson

17. Kruise Leeming

18. Warriors fans

19. Tyler Dupree

20. Harvie Hill

21. Junior Nsemba

22. Sam Walters

23. Ryan Hampshire

24. Tiaki Chan

25. Sam Eseh

26. Zach Eckersley

27. Tom Forber

28. Jacob Douglas

29. Harvey Makin

30. Jack Farrimond

