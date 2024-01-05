Championship club sign British Army soldier who has played on the international stage: ‘He has rediscovered his love for rugby league’

Barrow Raiders have confirmed the signing of British Army soldier Mike Ogunwole on a one-year deal for the upcoming 2024 Championship campaign.

Ogunwole, a Nigeria international, inks a deal with the Raiders following a successful trial at Craven Park with Paul Crarey’s side, who finished 11th in 2023.

Born in Hackney, the utility – able to play at loose forward and at centre – has experience in both rugby union and rugby league, coming through the youth ranks with London Broncos before stepping away from the game at the age of 16.

Enjoying a short spell in the Championship with Newcastle Thunder last year, Ogunwole didn’t register an appearance, though was named as the unused 18th man in a defeat to Toulouse Olympique in September.

Having featured for the British Army and Nigeria in recent times, he now gets a chance to shine in Cumbria in 2024.

Internationally, Ogunwole has been capped twice by the Green Hawks, featuring in victories against both Cameroon and Ghana last year in the Middle East Africa Championship, scoring an eye-catching five tries in the process.

Barrow confirmed his signing via their club website this morning, with the new recruit saying: “I’m immensely proud to be joining Barrow Raiders.

“My first feeling of the club was a sense of community, family and Cumbrian pride, and I can’t wait to do my best for the badge.

“After meeting some of the fans at Dan Toal‘s testimonial, I know I’ve made the right decision. I can’t wait to get stuck in during the pre-season games. I want to perform for the club, come rain or shine.

“I’m eager to progress as a forward over the next 12 months and get a run of games at this level, but above all else, I want to give back to Barrow for the faith they’ve put in me.”

Ogunwole becomes Barrow’s 10th new signing this off-season, following on from the loan addition of Harvey Makin from Wigan Warriors earlier this week.

Having added the Nigeria international, Raiders head coach Crarey said: “Following a phone call from ex-player and Nigerian RL general manager Ade Adebisi, we agreed to have a look at Mike.

“He came along to training, featured last Saturday and has now agreed to sign for the season. We look forward to helping him develop as the year progresses.

“Already nicknamed ‘Magic Mike‘, we look forward to seeing him grow as a player and improving on his undoubted potential. The hard work starts now for Mike, but we all feel he will be a big part of the squad as the season progresses.”

Meanwhile, Barrow’s Director of Rugby – Andy Gaffney – added: “It fills us with real excitement to see how far Mike could develop at Barrow Raiders.

“He has rediscovered his love for rugby league over the last couple of years, and with the support of the club, we really believe he can make a big impact at Championship level.”

