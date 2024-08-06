Major Alex Walmsley update as St Helens prop’s injury recovery detailed with return date confirmed

St Helens have been boosted by the return of key prop Alex Walmsley for Thursday’s visit of Salford Red Devils, coach Paul Wellens has confirmed.

England international Walmsley hasn’t played since St Helens‘ defeat to Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup on April 14, having spent almost four months on the sidelines with hamstring and knee injuries.

But the 34-year-old is set to make his hotly anticipated return in Thursday’s Super League clash with Salford.

“He’s a little bit ahead of schedule is Alex,” Wellens said. “He’s done a brilliant job in rehab.

“He’s very diligent in his work and he’s had to be for quite a lengthy period there so it’s great to welcome a player of Alex’s calibre back into the squad and I’m sure he’ll give everyone a lift.

“The hamstring one healed some time ago but the knee operation that he had, that took a longer length of time so he had an operation there. We made the best decision for Alex’s concern and health, and having now had this surgery, his knee is now in a much better position than it was and he can now start to string some games together for us.

“I think it was the Warrington game in the Challenge Cup which was his last appearance so it’s some time ago now. He’s raring to go, it’s testament to him really on how hard he’s worked in rehab that he’s managed to bring himself back sooner than anticipated so that’s obviously great for him, but great for us as well.”

READ MORE: St Helens, Leigh Leopards, Hull KR provide 8 players in Super League Team of the Week

Wellens admitted that he has still yet to make a call on whether Walmsley starts against the Red Devils or will feature from the bench.

“Both options are available there,” Wellens said. “We are still yet to make a decision.

“Alex has always been more comfortable starting but also during his career there’s been times when he has come off the bench as well so we’ll make a call on that in the 24 hours of how we get Alex into the game.”

Wellens confirmed his side that won convincingly at Hull FC last Saturday came through unscathed, meaning there are no fresh injury concerns ahead of Thursday’s home clash with Salford.

READ NEXT: Comparing every Super League club’s average attendance in 2024 to 2023: Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards excelling