6 Super League players included in Wales’ 26-man squad for autumn internationals

Wales coach John Kear has named a 26-man squad ahead of their autumn internationals, including six Super League players.

Kear will select an 18-man squad to face Jamaica at The Lextan Gnoll in Neath on October 15, with 20 players travelling to France for the European World Cup qualifiers that begin against Serbia in Carcassonne on October 22.

Should Wales beat Serbia, they will face the winners of France and Ukraine on October 26 in Perpignan for a place in the 2025 World Series, where the final places for the 2026 World Cup will be decided. If Wales lose to Serbia, then their 2026 World Cups will be over and they will face the losers of the France and Ukraine match, also on October 26.

There are six players from Super League included in Kear’s Welsh squad, including Salford Red Devils trio Gil Dudson, Charlie Glover and Joe Coope-Franklin.

Leeds Rhinos pair Luis Roberts and Ashton Robinson have also been included, as has St Helens academy product Ben Lane.

Batley Bulldogs star Elliot Kear will again captain Wales this autumn, with the Cardiff-born utility-back being one of 12 Championship players involved.

Australia-born half-back Josh Ralph will be hoping to add to his seven Wales caps this autumn, having represented his Welsh heritage in the last two World Cups. The 27-year-old is currently in the ranks of NRL club St George Illawarra Dragons.

Swinton Lions winger Rhys Williams could extend his record as Wales’ most capped men’s international player, with the Flintshire-born having scored 22 tries in 33 appearances for his country.

Former Aber Valley Wolves junior Billy Walkley, who has been plying his trade with League 1 side Keighley Cougars in 2024, is one of 12 uncapped players.

Wales squad for autumn internationals (*uncapped)

Bailey Antrobus (York Knights)

Harry Boots* (Cornwall)

Sam Bowring* (Midlands Hurricanes)

Mike Butt (Widnes Vikings)

Max Clarke* (Barrow Raiders)

Joe Coope-Franklin* (Salford Red Devils)

Connor Davies (Halifax Panthers)

Curtis Davies (Dewsbury Rams)

Gil Dudson (Salford Red Devils)

Will Evans (Whitehaven)

Ben Evans (North Wales Crusaders)

Jude Ferreira* (Hunslet RLFC)

Matty Fozard (Widnes Vikings)

Charlie Glover* (Salford Red Devils)

Elliot Kear (captain, Batley Bulldogs)

Ben Lane* (St. Helens)

Rhodri Lloyd (Widnes Vikings)

Josh Ralph (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Owen Restall* (Dewsbury Rams)

Luis Roberts (Leeds Rhinos)

Ashton Robinson* (Leeds Rhinos)

Matt Ross* (Cornwall)

Anthony Walker (Swinton Lions)

Billy Walkley* (Keighley Cougars)

Rhys Williams (Swinton Lions)

Huw Worthington* (Whitehaven)

Wales coach John Kear said: “We’re excited by the three matches that await us.

“It’s fantastic that we will be back playing in Wales after so long away, before the opportunity to take a step closer to the next World Cup. We have a mix of experienced heads and those who will be eager to make their mark on the international stage.

“A number of those players impressed us in the Chairman’s XIII fixture last season, and I’m sure that experience will have whetted the appetite even further for a first senior cap.”

