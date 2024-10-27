France kept their 2026 Rugby League World Cup hopes alive, and dashed Wales’, with a resounding 48-6 victory against the Dragons in the final of the European qualifying tournament.

Catalans Dragons trio Arthur Romano, Cesar Rouge (2) and Theo Fages all grabbed tries for the hosts in Saint-Estève, along with Wigan Warriors’ Tiaki Chan.

Toulouse Olympique duo Eloi Pelissier and Lambert Belmas also crossed the whitewash, and so too did both Romain Franco and Justin Sangare, who are on the search for new clubs following their departures from teams in the British game.

Laurent Frayssinous’ side were 20-6 up come the break, and never looked in danger, with only Rhys Williams scoring a try for visitors Wales.

The teams from the final are listed below…

France: Cesar Rouge, Arthur Romano, Mathieu Laguerre, Romain Franco, Ugo Tison, Theo Fages, Lambert Belmas, Alrix Da Costa, Tiaki Chan, Maxime Stefani, Matthieu Cozza, Mickael Goudemand – Bench: Eloi Pelissier, Justin Sangare, Clement Boyer, Anthony Marion

Wales: Billy Walkley, Joe Coope-Franklin, Mike Butt, Will Evans, Rhys Williams, Elliot Kear, Josh Ralph, Huw Worthington, Matty Fozard, Ben Evans, Connor Davies, Matt Ross, Sam Bowring – Bench: Curtis Davies, Anthony Walker, Ashton Robinson, Sam Grice

How France can qualify for 2026 Rugby League World Cup after dashing Wales’ hopes

France’s win in the European qualifying tournament hasn’t earned them a spot at the 2026 World Cup, but it has kept their hopes alive.

With Wales’ hopes now officially over, what the triumph has earned France is a spot in the 2025 World Series, from where qualification can be obtained.

Next year’s World Series will see them square off against the Cook Islands, Jamaica and South Africa in a four-nation round-robin group.

The winners and runners-up in that group will then qualify for the World Cup the following year, taking the final two spots in that tournament.

