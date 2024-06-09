The RFL have confirmed that next year’s Challenge Cup finals day will take place on Saturday, June 7 with the occasion at Wembley oncemore.

St Peter’s Catholic High School (Champion Schools Year 7 Boys), St Helens (Women’s Challenge Cup), Wigan Warriors (Men’s Challenge Cup) & Wakefield Trinity (1895 Cup) were all triumphant under the arch on Saturday afternoon.

A crowd of 64,845 – the occasion’s best figure recorded since 2017 – were in attendance overall, with 9,608 inside the national stadium to watch Saints’ 22-0 victory against Leeds Rhinos – that in itself was a record attendance at a Women’s Challenge Cup final.

And almost exactly 12 months on, rugby league will be returning to Wembley in 2025.

2025 Challenge Cup finals day date, venue & ticket information revealed by RFL

The rugby league world came together in the capital during Saturday’s finals day and paid tribute to the late, great Leeds legend Rob Burrow.

Speaking in the RFL’s press release which provided all the details for next year’s event, RL Commercial’s Managing Director Rhodri Jones said: “After a traumatic week following the loss of Rob Burrow last Sunday, rugby league came together to celebrate his life in fitting fashion on our finals day at Wembley Stadium. Some of the images were unforgettable.

“The steady increase in attendances since 2021 has now delivered the best crowd for seven years, and we believe the reversion to a final earlier in the summer has played a part in that.

“We are delighted to confirm that Challenge Cup Finals Day will be back at Wembley Stadium on the first Saturday in June in 2025.“

Tickets for the 2025 finals day have already gone on sale, and can be bought at the moment at an early bird price, discounted by 25%.

Adults tickets accordingly start from £15, with under-16s starting at £7.50. Elsewhere, family packages are currently available for £18.75 – that fee covering admission for one adult and two under-16s.

These can be bought HERE.