It is Challenge Cup quarter-final week and four intriguing ties will be contested over Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The clash of the round sees Hull FC host bitter rivals Hull Kingston Rovers in their first meeting in the famous old competition for 39 years.

Here, England women’s captain and long-serving St Helens star Jodie Cunningham gives Love Rugby League her tips for the games.

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils (Friday, 7pm)

Catalans were part of a fiercely-fought contest against St Helens last weekend which they came out just on the wrong end of.

Nevertheless, they showed marked improvements with a great performance from Sam Tomkins scoring 12 of their 13 points.

The Dragons now take on a wounded Salford team going through an extremely difficult time off the field so I can only see this tie going one way.

Cunningham’s prediction: Catalans by 18

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards (Friday, 8pm)

Leigh are coming off the back of two big losses and performances in the Super League not to the level we have come to expect of Adrian Lam’s side.

Last time out, they lost heavily at home to this weekend’s Challenge Cup opponents Wakefield, who have started the season incredibly well.

Trinity been more impressive than most would have predicted this early on and should just edge this one on home soil.

Cunningham’s prediction: Wakefield by 10

Hull FC v Hull Kingston Rovers (Saturday, 2.30pm)

The clash of the round sees a Hull derby in which both sides are in fine form sitting at the top end of the Super League table.

Hull KR have been outstanding so far this season and will want to continue that form in the Challenge Cup by going all the way.

The Black and Whites will be keen to spoil the party, having already won at Wigan in the previous round, and taking the scalp of Willie Peters’ side is definitely not out of the question.

Cunningham’s prediction: Hull KR by 8

Warrington Wolves v St Helens (Sunday, 2.30pm)

Warrington have managed to come out of the last two tough Super League clashes with two points.

That will be really pleasing for Sam Burgess and no doubt give them confidence going into this weekend’s test against the Saints.

Marc Sneyd has been an incredible early-season signing for the Wire but I think the Saints may just swing the result in their favour this time round after a two-point deficit when these two faced off at the Totally Wicked Stadium recently.

Cunningham’s prediction: St Helens by 4