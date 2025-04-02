Wigan Warriors will have their first in-season week off in almost two years this week: but Matt Peet and the reigning Super League champions will very much be keeping it business as usual.

Not since July 2023 have Wigan had a free week during the season: the last time they didn’t reach a major final owing to their defeat to Hull KR in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Last year, they swept the board and won an historic quadruple, meaning they were playing every single week from beginning to end. But this year, it will be very different, with Wigan already out of the cup.

That means they will have three free weekends up until this year’s final at Wembley. But the Warriors will not be putting their feet up: at least not this week.

“We’ve had to turn a negative into a positive,” Warriors head coach Matt Peet told Love Rugby League.

“We’re going to have three of these and we’ll approach them all differently. They’ll all look different but the lads will be in training this week.”

The break will give Wigan an extended chance to also look at winger Abbas Miski.

An ongoing knee problem looked as though it would end in surgery, despite Wigan hoping the issue could be put off for later in the year.

Peet admitted after the defeat to Leeds that surgery was now the likely option but Wigan will use the two-week gap between league fixtures to see if the Lebanon international makes positive strides.

The gap also came at a good time for hooker Brad O’Neill, who made a comeback from an eight-month lay-off from a knee injury last weekend in the win against Salford.

He will now get a fortnight between games to recover ahead of Wigan’s next league game – away at Hull KR in a Grand Final rematch next week.