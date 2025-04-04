The 7 milestones set to be reached by Super League stars in Challenge Cup this weekend

The Challenge Cup quarter-finals are upon us, and for seven of Super League’s stars, this weekend brings the chance to hit some pretty impressive individual milestones.

Below, we run through the septet of stars and the landmarks they could achieve this weekend game-by-game…

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils (Friday, 7pm BST)

Sam Tomkins (Catalans) needs one appearance to reach 400 in his career.

Sam Tomkins in action for Catalans Dragons in 2025

His 399 career appearances so far…

114 for Catalans Dragons (2019-Present)

213 for Wigan Warriors (2008-2013, 2016-2018)

37 for New Zealand Warriors (2014-2015)

35 for England (2009-2014, 2018, 2021-2022)

Tommy Makinson (Catalans) needs five points to reach 1,500 in his career.

His 1,495 career points so far…

2 for Catalans Dragons (2025-Present)

1,389 for St Helens (2011-2024)

12 for Rochdale Hornets (2013, dual-registration)

92 for England (2018, 2021-2023)

0 for Whitehaven (2013, dual-registration)

Shane Wright (Salford) needs one appearance to reach 100 in his career.

His 99 career appearances so far…

58 for Salford Red Devils (2022-Present)

41 for North Queensland Cowboys (2017-2021)

Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity (Friday, 8pm)

Isaac Liu (Leigh) needs one appearance to reach 300 in his career.

His 299 career appearances so far…

8 for Leigh Leopards (2025-Present)

69 for Gold Coast Titans (2022-2024)

205 for Sydney Roosters (2013-2021)

12 for New Zealand (2017-2019, 2022)

5 for Samoa (2014-2015)

Robbie Mulhern (Leigh) needs one appearance to reach 250 in his career.

His 249 career appearances so far…

57 for Leigh Leopards (2023-Present)

47 for Warrington Wolves (2021-2022)

110 for Hull KR (2016-2020)

1 for Newcastle Thunder (2016, dual-registration)

5 for Leeds Rhinos (2014-2015)

20 for Hunslet (2015, loan)

2 for England (2018, 2023)

5 for Ireland (2014-2015, 2022)

2 for England Knights (2018)

Keanan Brand (Leigh) needs one appearance to reach 100 in his career.

His 99 career appearances so far…

47 for Leigh Leopards/Centurions (2021-2022, 2024-Present)

40 for Widnes Vikings (2018-2019, 2024, loan)

1 for Bradford Bulls (2024, loan)

7 for Barrow Raiders (2023, loan)

3 for Warrington Wolves (2020)

1 for Ireland (2024)

Hull FC v Hull KR (Saturday, 2.30pm)

Elliot Minchella (Hull KR) needs one appearance to reach 250 in his career.

Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella in action for the Robins in 2025

His 249 career appearances so far…